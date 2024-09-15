FIA reveal Max Verstappen and McLaren verdicts after investigating Baku incidents

Max Verstappen received a warning from the Baku stewards for overtaking while under Virtual Safety Car conditions, but has been warned there will be “significant penalties” next time.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix finished behind the VSC which was out after Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez crashed on the penultimate lap as they battled for a podium finish.

Max Verstappen and Co. warned ‘significant penalties’ to come

Perez and Sainz crashed on the run down to Turn 3 when Perez’s right front made light contact with the left-rear corner of Sainz’s Ferrari. They speared heavily into the barrier and slid along the wall before coming to a halt.

Race Control threw the VSC with Oscar Piastri taking the win ahead of Charles Leclerc while George Russell grabbed the final spot on the podium.

Lando Norris and Verstappen crossed the line fourth and fifth respectively, the Dutchman then catching up his McLaren rival and good friend to give him a wave before pulling up alongside Russell with a thumbs up.

That, however, led to Verstappen being cited for overtaking under Virtual Safety Car conditions after the chequered flag, a breach of Article 12.2.1 h) of the International Sporting Code.

F1 2024 team-mate head-to-head stats

👉F1 2024: Head-to-head qualifying record between team-mates

👉F1 2024: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

The stewards handed Verstappen – as well as Nico Hulkenberg, Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon – a warning.

The ruling for all four read: “The driver overtook other cars after the chequered flag, but while a VSC was still being displayed, following the crash at Turn 2.

“The driver was reminded that while passing after the chequered flag is not unusual, it is prohibited in the case of yellows, Safety Car or Virtual Safety Car procedures.

“While the drivers were aware of where the incident was, they could not have known if emergency equipment or marshals were being dispatched onto the track, and so have to proceed with caution.”

They were, however, warned that next time it will be more than a warning as this wasn’t the first time this season that a driver has committed a similar transgression with Charles Leclerc doing so in Australia.

“The Stewards are aware that this has happened earlier this season and was not noticed at the time,” the statement continued. “We are therefore warning the driver concerned, along with all other competitors. Further breaches may incur significant penalties.”

Nico Hulkenberg also received a warning for the same infringement, as too did Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.

McLaren, meanwhile, were found guilty of breaching Article 34.13 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations which relates to team personnel and equipment being in the pit lane during the race.

They ruled that “while it is not unusual for team personnel to move towards the Parc Fermé area before the end of the race, McLaren had team members and equipment in the pit lane while other teams were still pitting and thus created a potentially unsafe condition.”

McLaren were fined €5,000.

Read next: Dramatic Sergio Perez/Carlos Sainz crash triggers FIA stewards summons after Azerbaijan GP

