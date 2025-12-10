The FIA is placing greater value on the IndyCar series from next season, as the FIA Super Licence points are being increased in 2026.

While the governing body will still place more value on feeder series Formula 2 in terms of the points on offer, the update offers greater opportunity for those competing in the US-based series to earn enough points to race in Formula 1.

IndyCar to receive more FIA Super Licence points to increase F1 hopes

2024 IndyCar runner-up, Colton Herta, has already agreed to leave the series to take part in Formula 2 next season, as part of a reserve role with Formula 1 newcomers, Cadillac.

The FIA had previously rejected an application for an exemption for Herta to race in Formula 1 within the Red Bull stable in 2023, due to him not having the 40 points required, accumulated over the last three seasons, to race in Formula 1.

With Herta making the step to racing in Formula 2 next season, he has a greater opportunity to earn the points he requires to earn a potential seat in Formula 1.

It is worth noting that, even under the new system the FIA has introduced, Herta’s current points tally would work out at 39 – one short of the Formula 1 requirement. As it stands, he sits on 35 Super Licence points based on his IndyCar performances.

After the latest World Motor Sport Council meeting in Uzbekistan, the points on offer for IndyCar have grown “to reflect the growing significance of the category”, according to the FIA.

The points on offer in IndyCar will now be as follows, with increases for those finishing between third and ninth in the championship:

[2025 points in brackets]

1st: 40

2nd: 30

3rd: 25 [20]

4th: 20 [10]

5th: 15 [8]

6th: 10 [6]

7th: 8 [4]

8th: 6 [3]

9th: 3 [2]

10th: 1

In comparison, 40 points are awarded to all of the top three finishers in the Formula 2 standings, before lowering at a steadier rate.

WMSC outlines further F1 2026 plans

Among the results of the meeting, important regulatory outlines were put in place for the F1 2026 season, with the structure of the new FIA regulations having been approved, and broken down into six sections:

Section A: General Regulatory Provisions

Section B: Sporting Regulations

Section C: Technical Regulations

Section D: Financial Regulations (for F1 Teams)

Section E: Financial Regulations (for PU Manufacturers)

Section F: Operational Regulations

On top of that, with three pre-season tests taking place in 2026, a return to one single pre-season test will take place from 2027 onwards as the upcoming new regulations begin to mature.

Race start and resumption procedures are set to be simplified, while on a technical basis, tweaks to the 3036 power unit regulations were made to refine energy management provisions set to arrive on the grid next season.

Teams will study the new regulations in depth ahead of the new season, with both the power unit and chassis changing at the same time in 2026 – leading to a season with huge change in Formula 1.

