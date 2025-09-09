Carlos Sainz was hit with a 10-second time penalty at the Dutch Grand Prix, a decision from the FIA stewards which sparked plenty of debate.

The punishment triggered Sainz’s Williams team to lodge a right of review request. The stewards have now confirmed that their case will be heard on 12 September.

Carlos Sainz penalty right of review date set

Sainz had collided with Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson at Zandvoort, as he attempted to go around the outside of the New Zealander at Turn 1.

The stewards determined that Sainz had caused the collision, issuing a 10-second penalty and applying two penalty points to his FIA Super Licence.

Sainz was left enraged, as Williams lodged a right of review request regarding the decision. It has now been confirmed that the hearing will take place on Friday 12 September.

An official update reads: “The stewards received a petition for review under Article 14 of the FIA International Sporting Code from Atlassian Williams Racing on 04 September 2025 in respect of the decision of the stewards of the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix, Document 45, breach of Appendix L, Chapter IV, Article 2 d) of the International Sporting Code in relation to Car 55.

“The team representative is required to report to the stewards on Friday 12th, September 2025, at 15:30 CEST in relation to the above. The hearing will be held virtually via video conference, details of which will be provided by separate communication.

“It should be noted that this hearing will be held in two parts. The first part will be to hear evidence and submissions from the petitioner as to whether there is a “significant and relevant new element which was unavailable to the party seeking the review at the time of the decision concerned.”

“Should the stewards determine, in accordance with Article 14.3 of the FIA International Sporting Code, that such an element exists, a second part of the hearing will be convened at a time to be advised, in all likelihood shortly after the first part of the hearing.

“Any other “concerned party” may seek the permission of the stewards to appear.”

Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon head-to-head in F1 2025

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between team-mates

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

Speaking at the Italian Grand Prix, Williams team principal James Vowles explained that a “straightforward conversation” on the racing rules going forward was desired following Sainz’s penalty.

“For me, if you look onboard from Lawson, not from Carlos, you’ll see that his head is completely in the mirrors,” Vowles told Sky F1. “He’s not looking straight ahead. He’s looking in the mirror at that point in time.

“And as the car washes out, it gets into the turbulent flow of the Ferrari, and he snaps, so you can see it there onboard from Carlos. But the car doesn’t move laterally in a smooth way of opening the wheel. It fundamentally snaps a meter across the track into Carlos.

“If you open the wheel up, the other car will back out the way. If there’s a sudden motion, it effectively puts you in a situation when an accident happens.

“That, for me, is a racing incident. Lawson didn’t intend on hitting Carlos. Also, Carlos wasn’t doing anything more than putting the car there, waiting for the moment, pushing Lawson offside, then to get back in underneath him again.

“So what’s important for me is there’s two points on Carlos’ license. But more importantly, I’d like to have just a straightforward conversation so we all know how to go racing in the future.

“If this is deemed this is how we go racing, then at least we have clarity over that.”

Read next: Nico Rosberg calls for Carlos Sainz penalty after he ‘again messes up completely’