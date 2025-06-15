Antonelli, Piastri results in doubt amid seven-car Canadian GP investigation

Seven drivers are under investigation by the FIA for an alleged Safety Car infringement late in the Canadian Grand Prix.

Among them are Kimi Antonelli, who recorded his first-ever Formula 1 podium with a third-placed finish, and Oscar Piastri, with his collision with Lando Norris prompting a Safety Car intervention – which in itself has prompted a summons for both drivers after the race.

Seven drivers under FIA investigation following Canadian Grand Prix

The late-race Safety Car came after the McLaren duo collided on the pit straight, leading to the race ending under yellow flag conditions in Canada.

While driving behind the Safety Car, the FIA has launched an investigation against Piastri, Antonelli, Esteban Ocon, Charles Leclerc, Lance Stroll, Carlos Sainz and Pierre Gasly.

The exact nature of the infringement was not made clear by Formula 1’s governing body, with the seven drivers set to wait for confirmation of their results from Sunday.

More from the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday

👉 Canadian GP: George Russell wins as McLaren team-mates collide

👉 2025 Canadian Grand Prix – Official F1 results (Montreal)

George Russell took victory around Montréal on Sunday, converting his pole position into his first win of the season ahead of Max Verstappen.

Separately, both Norris and Piastri were called to the stewards to discuss the Briton potentially causing a collision with his team-mate.

Furthermore, Oliver Bearman was summoned for alleged failure to follow the race director’s instructions at Turn 14, while Ocon and Carlos Sainz have been called to the stewards for an alleged breach of the International Sporting Code, by Ocon driving erratically at the pit exit.

More to follow…

Read next: F1 schedule: When is the next race and where is it being held?