FIA launches double investigation at Spanish Grand Prix

Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad and Williams’ Alex Albon were both summoned to see the FIA stewards following first practice at the Spanish Grand Prix.

For the first time, the Spanish Grand Prix is taking place at the new Madring street circuit. The stewards have launched a double investigation, with both Lindblad and Albon under review for potentially re-joining the track unsafely during the opening hour of practice.

FIA launches double investigation at Spanish GP

There was a great sense of intrigue ahead of track action getting underway around the Madring, a track which would provide the ultimate driver challenge.

“In some places, when you have a tiny moment, it can result in a crash,” Max Verstappen told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets as he likened the Madring to Jeddah in that sense. Fernando Alonso made a similar comparison.

Sergio Perez called it a “proper race-track” and “a bit scary” too.

Albon, meanwhile, stated that several corners would force the drivers to commit to a line before the apex even came into view.

“You’re kind of swinging in from a blind spot and you’ve got to try and pick an imaginary spot that’s a few hundred meters in front of you,” he said.

“That’s really challenging to do. It’s a lot of repetition and muscle memory just to get that timing right. Because you basically can’t see an apex. So now you’re just using your internal body clock and almost imaginary, you’re trying to focus on a reference point or something to know what’s your apex point of that corner.”

The talking stopped and the action began with FP1 at the Madring. The drivers succeeded with their task of completing the session without crashing. A very brief yellow flag was as dicey as it got in that regard.

But, learning a new track, one as technical and error-punishing as this, was always going to produce little incidents in the first practice session.

Both Lindblad and Albon find themselves under investigation following FP1, alleged to have potentially rejoined the track unsafely at Turn 6.

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It was an eventful session for Lindblad in particular, who was left venting over team radio in the direction of Ferrari’s seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, and Mercedes’ Drivers’ Championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

Through the impressive, banked Turn 12 known as ‘La Monumental’, Lindblad was forced to thread his way between both cars, down the centre of the track.

Lindblad said: “These same two guys, man! I don’t know what they’re doing. They’re just stupid, right in the fast corner!”

He added: “It’s actually very dangerous. It’s been twice now.”

Hamilton was involved in further traffic headaches during the session.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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Continue reading: ‘Nasty’ Lewis Hamilton under fire after ‘dangerous’ Spanish Grand Prix incidents