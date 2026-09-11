Williams driver Alex Albon has been handed a warning by the FIA stewards’ following an incident with Arvid Lindblad in FP1 at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Albon and Lindblad were summoned to the stewards following opening practice in Madrid after the Williams driver left the track and rejoined unsafely at Turn 6.

FIA issues warning to Alex Albon after Spanish GP FP1 incident

Albon was informed over team radio that Lindblad was closing on him, with the Williams driver crossing the track in his attempts to avoid blocking his rival.

Following a hearing with Albon and Lindblad, and representatives of the Williams and Racing Bulls teams, the stewards have confirmed that Albon has been handed a warning.

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The stewards’ verdict read: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 23 (Alexander Albon), the driver of Car 41 (Arvid Lindblad), team representatives and reviewed video and in-car video evidence.

“The driver of Car 23 stated in the hearing that he was informed about Car 41 closing in and therefore continuously checked his mirrors.

“But doing so he missed out on taking an appropriate line to stay to the right of the yellow line in the runoff area.

“When approaching the track edge, he made the decision to accelerate and cross the track as quickly as possible to not interfere with Car 41.

“The Stewards determine that, although he took reasonable action not to impede Car 41, the driver of Car 23 could have been more

cautious and alert on his way through the runoff area and when re-joining the track.”

As reported by PlanetF1.com, Lindblad was frustrated by a blocking incident with Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli in FP1 after encountering the pair moving slowly on the exit of La Monumental, the banked right-hander.

Lindblad was heard saying over team radio: “These same two guys, man! I don’t know what they’re doing. They’re just stupid, right in the fast corner!

He added: “It’s actually very dangerous. It’s been twice now.”

Lindblad and Albon were classified seventh and 20th respectively in FP1 as the Madring hosted a competitive session for the first time.

Lindblad improved to fourth in FP2, but the Racing Bulls driver caused the first red flag of the weekend with an accident at Turn 13, the left-hander immediately after La Monumental.

Albon was classified 18th in the second practice session as Mercedes driver and F1 2026 championship leader Kimi Antonelli topped the times.

FP3 will be held at 12:30 local time on Saturday in Madrid before qualifying takes place at 16:00.

The Spanish Grand Prix is scheduled to begin at 15:00 on Sunday.

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