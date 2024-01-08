FIA staff shake-up continues as another senior figure walks out

The FIA has lost another senior figure as Tim Goss has left his role of technical director, less than a month after sporting director Steve Nielsen departed.

Goss’s departure makes it three in total since December to depart with the head of the FIA’s commission for women, Deborah Mayer, also heading out the exit door.

According to a report, Goss is expected to join an F1 team while the FIA have announced Tim Malyon will fulfil Nielsen’s former role.

More key departures within the FIA

Malyon had been serving as the FIA’s safety director since 2021 but will now report to single-seat director Nikolas Tombazis in his new role.

He previously spent 12 years at Red Bull before moving to Sauber in 2015. He then had a stint at BMW’s Formula E team before joining the FIA in 2019 first as head of research.

But another departure of a senior figure is not a good look for the FIA with the BBC’s Andrew Benson reporting that Goss will join an as of yet unnamed F1 team.

He said: “It’s been an honour to work as technical director at the FIA and to help shape the future of the sport.

“I take immense pride and satisfaction from the numerous achievements of the technical department during my stint at the FIA.

“The department boasts a number of highly-talented individuals and I believe the organisation is on a firm footing in terms of technical expertise for the tasks which lie ahead – particularly the introduction of the 2026 regulations.

“I leave with fond memories of my time with the FIA.”

Tombazis said: “We are disappointed to lose a person of Tim’s calibre from the organisation.

“Tim has played a major part in the technical department and has always operated to the highest level.

“We understand that his career is taking a new direction going forward and we support and respect his desire to pursue another path, and wish him luck for his future endeavours.”

It is also the first time the sport’s governing body has publicly commented on the departure of Nielsen who Tombazis wished the best in his next challenge,

“Steve has been a fantastic asset to the single-seater department over the course of the 2023 Formula 1 season and has been part of a crucial year of development and positive steps forward in our activities,” he said.

“There is, of course, still a lot to do, and we will be building on these strong foundations over the coming years. We wish Steve the best for his next challenge.”

