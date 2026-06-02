The FIA has released talking points from the latest meeting of the F1 Commission, in which “minor changes” were agreed to the 2027 Technical and Sporting regulations.

This latest agreement – subject to approval from the FIA World Motor Sport Council – has seen tweaks to aerodynamic and bodywork components for next season, among an additional pre-season testing day.

FIA reveals latest F1 Commission talking points

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The FIA opted to keep specific details of the F1 Commission meeting to a minimum, with confirmation that only minor changes were agreed to aerodynamic and bodywork parts on the 2027 cars.

PlanetF1.com understands, though, that with the 2026 machinery having started the season with more downforce than had been anticipated, this adjustment for next season would be made with an eye on reducing overall downforce.

Downforce reduction tends to reduce a car’s cornering capabilities, though it often comes with the dual connotation of making a car more ‘slippery’ aerodynamically, which has a positive impact on straight-line performance.

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F1 2027 test days to increase and TPC change revealed

The 2026 season had seen a significant increase on pre-season testing opportunities, with up to nine days having been available to the teams to get to grips with all-new machinery in the sport’s new era.

Next season had been slated to hold the usual three pre-season testing days, but a proposal to increase this number to four was approved by the F1 Commission.

Lastly, changes to where teams conduct TPC [Testing of a Previous Car] running were agreed, which the FIA said introduced “limitations on conducting testing at circuits due to hold a race in the subsequent year’s championship.”

Teams had been previously prohibited from hosting TPC running at any circuit within two months of its appearance on the Formula 1 calendar, so this rule change would lengthen the window in which teams have to wait in order to run a previous car at any given circuit on the calendar.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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