The FIA has issued a statement clarifying its position on the level of front-wing flexing currently under observation through a recent technical directive.

The level of flexibility of the front wing of some of F1’s leading cars has drawn attention in recent weeks, with the FIA seeking to observe how much flexing is going on via a technical directive brought in at the Belgian Grand Prix.

FIA responds to latest flexi-wing speculation

Since Belgium, TD034G has allowed the FIA to closely monitor the level of front-wing flexibility currently occurring by way of ultra-high-resolution cameras and tracking dots.

While all the teams have passed all current checks and load tests, some of the leading teams are understood to be unhappy with the level of flexibility on display at McLaren and Mercedes, with Ferrari, Red Bull, and Williams voicing their concerns to the FIA.

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur is understood to be discussing the matter with FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis on Tuesday, while Red Bull boss Christian Horner has said his team are ready to respond with a revised front wing if there are no issues running with higher levels of flex.

A statement issued by the FIA on Tuesday clarified the governing body’s position after the initial monitoring period of a few weeks.

“The FIA is examining front wings at every event with numerous checks (conformity of surfaces, conformity of deflections) with respect to the relevant F1 Technical Regulation,” read the statement.

“All front wings are currently compliant with the 2024 regulations.

“Since the Belgium Grand Prix, the FIA has acquired additional data during FP1 and FP2 sessions to assess dynamic behaviours through an FIA-mandated video camera which captures areas of the front wing that are not visible through the official FOM cameras.

“This exercise will continue at least up until Singapore to ensure every team will have been running the mandated FIA camera on different types of tracks (low, medium, high, and very high downforce).

“This will ensure a large database allowing the FIA to draw the most objective picture of the situation and quantify differences between the various dynamic patterns observed on track.”

The governing body also explained that the current static load tests which check the levels of flexibility might need to be tweaked for 2025 and admitted monitoring the front wings in a uniform fashion has been a challenge.

“No component is infinitely stiff, which is the reason why there are load-deflection tests in the Regulations,” the statement continued.

“The front wing has been a challenging area throughout the years, because the aerodynamic loading patterns between different competitors varies and it is therefore difficult to find a load vector which will cover all types of front wing construction.

“Other areas of the car – including rear wing and floor edges – have much more consistent aerodynamic loading patterns across the grid, making for a more universal load-deflection test.

“The FIA has the right to introduce new tests if irregularities are suspected. There are no plans for any short-term measures, but we are evaluating the situation with the medium and long-term in mind.”

Following the Italian Grand Prix weekend, the voices calling for closer examination of front wing flex have only grown louder, as Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko told Austria’s ORF.

“The front wing of McLaren and Mercedes must be analysed,” he said.

Vasseur confirmed his intention to discuss the issue with Tombazis, saying: “This is a discussion that I don’t want to have with you [laughs], I will have it with Tombazis.

“But we have to respect the decision of the FIA, that we’ll have again the discussion.”

As for Horner, the Red Bull team boss said there can be ambiguity over a component’s exploitation of the wording of a regulation, even if a test is passed.

“I think the regulations are very clear, and I think that’s an FIA issue,” he told media, including PlanetF1.com, after the Italian GP.

“So obviously, there are tests that they passed, but then you’d have to look at the wording of the regulations.

“I mean, we got, if you remember back in ’21, certainly around Baku time, there was a change to the front wing regulation. Even though our wings passed the test, it was exploiting air elasticity.

“So that’s an FIA issue, so we’ll leave it and trust in them to deal with it.”

