Following confirmation of a new contender for the FIA Presidency, the governing body has issued a statement.

On Friday, former FIA chairman of the stewards Tim Mayer announced he has commenced a run for the FIA Presidency and will go up against the incumbent Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

FIA issues statement in response to Tim Mayer bid

The confirmation of a rival to Ben Sulayem’s pursuit of a second term in the highest office of the governing body came at a press conference held by Mayer and his team at Whittlebury Hotel on Friday morning, a venue close to the Silverstone Circuit.

Mayer told the assembled press, which included PlanetF1.com, of his intention to run for the office and hit out at facets of Ben Sulayem’s tenure that he said had gone astray from what had been promised before his election in December 2021.

His campaign, which will run under the FIA Forward moniker, has yet to announce its full manifesto or presidential ‘list’, ie. the officials who will form his cabinet. According to Mayer’s website, these details will be revealed on July 15th.

On Saturday morning, the governing body issued a statement to the media, including PlanetF1.com, in response to the news of Mayer throwing his hat in the ring.

“The FIA Presidential election is a structured and democratic process, to ensure fairness, transparency, and integrity at every stage,” it read.

“It is conducted in accordance with the FIA Statutes.

“The Presidential List, which includes the President of the FIA, is elected by FIA Member Clubs with full voting rights, representing both the Sport and Mobility pillars of the organisation.

“In line with the FIA’s commitment to impartiality and to preserve equal treatment of candidates, FIA staff members are required to maintain strict neutrality throughout the process.

“The Federation will continue to operate as normal, delivering on its responsibilities to its Members and across all areas of motor sport and mobility.

“This year’s election will take place during the FIA General Assemblies on 12 December.”

Speaking to PlanetF1.com in an exclusive interview, Mayer spoke about the approach he intends to take, should he win the presidency.

“Transparency goes to governance,” he said.

“For me, it’s about making sure that the truth is told. You know, the Federation has its problems. The member clubs need to know that. They need to have a voice in how we change the Federation. They need to have a voice in how the money is spent. They need to have a voice in what the priorities of the Federation are.

“For me, transparency is about debate, allowing people to be critical, and allowing people to say, ‘Hey, I’d like you to do a better job in this area, or I need your help here.’ That’s transparency, that’s debate. That’s the way we make better decisions.

“So that’s incredibly important to me. Governance is not about control. Governance is about service, and what can we do to serve those member clubs.”

What did Tim Mayer say about Mohammed Ben Sulayem?

Speaking in the open media session, Mayer – a long-time FIA steward and chairman of the same prior to his dismissal under Ben Sulayem in late 2024 – hit out at where he feels the governing body’s standards have slipped.

“Three years ago, Mohammed Ben Sulayem ran on good ideas: value for smaller clubs, transparency, and reform. The message was right, but the delivery has failed,” he said.

“Instead of reform, we’ve seen performance behind the stagecraft. We’ve been left with the illusion of progress and the illusion of leadership, while the most senior team he appointed has departed. The illusion of inclusion, while capable voices, especially women and those from diverse backgrounds, were pushed out when they spoke the truth.

“The illusion of a financial turnaround, when the FIA has merely returned to pre-pandemic norms, but now with less independent oversight.

“The illusion of transparency and engagement, even as decision making grows more centralised and dissent is punished, and perhaps, most corrosive, the illusion of integrity.

“In four General Assemblies, we’ve witnessed wave after wave of statute amendments presented as modernisation or democracy, but, in reality, ushering in the greatest centralisation of power in the FIA’s history.

“Critical issues are decided through rushed electronic votes with no opportunity for debate. World Councils are gagged and stripped of their ability to represent their members.

“Senate members have been pushed out for exercising their financial or ethics oversight. That’s not governance. Real governance is built on values, genuine democracy where every club has a respected voice, diverse perspectives as a structural priority of the FIA, a culture that welcomes challenge and debate, transparency, transparent reporting, and honest evaluations.

“Good governance isn’t about control. It’s about service. The FIA must serve its members, not the other way around. Over the coming months, you’ll meet the rest of my team, professionals from every discipline and every region dedicated to the Federation’s success.

“We will meet with member clubs, listen to their ideas, and incorporate them into our agenda. This campaign is bigger than personalities. It’s about principles. We will never pressure clubs to issue public endorsements. That’s not democracy.”

