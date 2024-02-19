FIA latest to issue Red Bull statement as Christian Horner investigation rumbles on

The FIA have issued a statement on the Red Bull investigation into Christian Horner, saying they will not weigh in until an outcome is reached.

That said, they remain “committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, fairness and inclusivity within the sport”.

Red Bull team principal Horner is currently under an internal investigation by his team’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH, over allegations of behaviour that he denies.

FIA staying tight-lipped on Christian Horner investigation until Red Bull conclusion

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Formula 1 issued a statement on Sunday calling for a swift end to the current investigation into Horner, soon after Red Bull’s future engine partners Ford commented on the matter, and now motorsport’s governing body, the FIA has written a statement of its own.

It did not offer comment on the specifics of the investigation, instead looking to the outcome before doing so.

The statement read: “In relation to the independent investigation currently being undertaken by Red Bull GMbH, the FIA reiterates that until such time as the investigation has concluded and the outcome is known, we will not be commenting further.

“The FIA remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, fairness and inclusivity within the sport.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

Christian Horner investigation: Updated timeline given as reports of settlement offer denied

F1 team principals: How long has each team boss been in charge?

The investigation into Horner is widely reported to have been brought about after an employee complaint, with an independent barrister having been employed to look into the allegations brought forward.

When questioned about it himself at the launch of Red Bull’s new car last week, Horner himself insists the team is looking ahead to getting back out on track.

“When we go racing, I think that the team are gearing up for the season ahead, and we’re in very good shape,” Horner told media including PlanetF1.com when asked if the investigation will be of concern to the team heading into Bahrain testing.

“We’re pretty focused on going racing. Looking forward to being in Bahrain and seeing RB20 run, and the one thing that focuses everybody’s attention is the car – we’re very united and together in that focus.

“My focus is very much on the year ahead and the racing ahead of us. I think the whole team is tremendously proud of what we’ve achieved in the last 19 seasons, but it’s always what lies ahead of you rather than what’s behind you.

“We have great pride in what we’ve done in 19 years, as we come into our 20th season. There are some big moments, some real highs, a few lows in there, but some outstanding performances.”

Read next: Christian Horner investigation impact on Red Bull questioned as ‘distraction’ continues