The FIA has issued a short statement, responding to the decision by Formula 1 not to admit Andretti into the sport over the coming seasons.

Having passed the FIA’s initial stress tests following an invitation to tender, Andretti’s prospects of entering Formula 1 took a serious blow with F1 rejecting their application for joining in either 2025 or ’26.

The door has been left open about the possibility of joining from 2028, provided Andretti’s links with General Motors/Cadillac are strengthened.

FIA statement responding to Andretti rejection

The FIA opened their inboxes for expressions of interest from prospective new F1 teams last March, with the governing body approving Andretti in October following a rigorous application process.

The matter was then passed along to Formula One Management who, through Liberty Media’s ownership, is the commercial rights holder (CRH). However, while the FIA had no issues with Andretti’s arrival, F1 declined and issued a biting statement to clarify their position.

The FIA initially declined to comment on the situation when approached by PlanetF1.com in the hours following the sensational media release from F1, but issued a short statement to the media on the following morning.

“The FIA notes the announcement from Formula One Management in relation to the FIA Formula One World Championship teams’ Expressions of Interest process,” said the short statement.

“We are engaging in dialogue to determine the next steps.”

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has previously shown plenty of support for the Andretti outfit. This week, the Michael Andretti-led team even revealed the extent of their work and hiring process, including having already begun work on a 2025 F1 car.

While F1 and many of the teams have expressed their misgivings about Andretti’s arrival, Ben Sulayem said even a lack of approval from F1 doesn’t mean that Andretti can’t take up a place on the grid.

“What I’ve heard from the legal side is that they [FOM] can say no to the financial [element],” Ben Sulayem told Speedcafe.com.

“But the licence [to compete in F1] belongs to the FIA, so they [Andretti] would be running, but without getting any money, and I don’t think that would happen.

“For me, I am optimistic they [FOM] will not say no, but anything can happen. I just hope they don’t say no because it is so good for business, so good to sustain motorsport.”

As for the existing teams not wanting Andretti to join, due to a dilution of the prize money pot – despite Andretti having to pay an anti-dilution entry fee of €200 million, which is likely to rise considerably under the new Concorde Agreement for 2026 – Ben Sulayem was dismissive of their involvement.

“Let’s ask ourselves a question – why do Michael Andretti and GM need the teams’ support? I don’t understand,” Ben Sulayem told Speedcafe.com.

“Do they [the teams] have any say in the admission?”

To the suggestion that the teams’ input is then “irrelevant”, Ben Sulayem responded: “To this, yes.

“In the sport, they are an element, and everybody has the right to express their feeling toward it, but how can you refuse GM? I don’t understand. Just why?”

