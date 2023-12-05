FIA issue statement as rumours swirl regarding confidential information leak

The FIA has issued a statement, days after a recent media report alleging an F1 team boss came into possession of confidential information last year.

The governing body has moved to issue a statement after recent media reports alleging a prominent team boss had received information from another F1 employee during the course of the 2022 season.

Days after the details of the report emerged online, the FIA has released a statement to say they are aware of the information and that their Compliance Department is investigating.

FIA issue statement on media reports

Without naming any team bosses, the statement from the FIA simply said that recent media reports that have circulated about a team boss are being looked into by their Compliance department.

“The FIA is aware of media speculation centred on the allegation of information of a confidential nature being passed to an F1 team principal from a member of FOM personnel,” read the statement.

“The FIA Compliance Department is looking into the matter.”

The FIA declined to pass further comment when approached by PlanetF1.com, clarifying that the situation has already been passed onto the Compliance department of the governing body – headed up by Paolo Basarri.

The media speculation is likely to focus on a recent report in the BusinessF1 magazine that suggested Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff had been privy to information known only by FIA and FOM employees regarding the conformity of other teams with the 2021 Financial Regulations.

