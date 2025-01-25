FIA steward hits back at F1 teams’ criticism in ‘play that game’ response

Johnny Herbert explained all Formula 1 teams look to “steer things that favour them” from the FIA, but it is the governing body that has a “very difficult job” in enforcing the rules.

Three-time Grand Prix winner Herbert serves as a rotating driver steward with the FIA, taking on the role at certain race weekends throughout the season.

FIA face ‘very difficult job’ enforcing rules made in conjunction with teams and drivers

The 2025 campaign is set to see the latest edition of the Concorde Agreement negotiated, between the teams, FIA and Formula One Management [FOM], to establish the terms under which the sport will go racing in future.

There is already an ongoing dialogue between the teams, drivers and FIA through regular driver briefings on race weekends, and rule amendments are made to accommodate any new concerns.

While every team will want a different thing from the sport dependent upon their position, Herbert explained “they all play that game” to try and get what they want, but it is the FIA that is critiqued for not doing what teams ask of them.

As a result, this leads to what he believes is a “very difficult job” for the governing body to adjudicate properly, while looking to be “as fair as they possibly can” to everybody on the grid.

Learn more about the FIA

👉 FIA explained: What does it stand for and how does it govern F1?

👉 Explained: The real reasons behind the FIA’s new swearing guidelines

“The teams are all trying to steer things that favour them and the FIA gets the brunt of the criticism because they are not doing what the teams want them to do to try to gain an advantage,” Herbert told Plejmo.com.

“They all play that game. It is a very difficult job for the FIA who make the rules but in conjunction with the teams and drivers to come up with the guidelines.

“There are always challenges to the rules though because there is always someone who wants them changed because one team is further ahead than the others.

“Everybody has got their own agenda in how they want to manipulate the rules, and the FIA is trying to be as fair as they possibly can.

“Hopefully all the issues will peter out and we can start afresh next season. It is very important that the FIA is there. They have been there the longest and understand it the best.”

Read next: ‘No reason for Max Verstappen to stay’ at Red Bull in ‘realistic’ Marko admission