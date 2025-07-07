FIA stewards announce full verdicts after four British GP investigations

Oscar Piastri and Yuki Tsunoda were both hit with penalty points on top of their in-race penalties at the British Grand Prix, while the Haas team-mates and Isack Hadjar were cleared of wrongdoing.

Sunday’s British Grand Prix was a thriller from start to finish as rain showers, off-track excursions, accidents and inspired strategy decisions set the stage.

FIA verdicts after British Grand Prix investigations

Lando Norris clinched the victory by seven seconds ahead of his team-mate Oscar Piastri, despite the Australian driver seemingly romping towards a sixth win of F1 2025.

However, a 10-second penalty for Piastri for his driving behind the Safety Car, which caught out Max Verstappen who overtook him as the Aussie suddenly brakes, meant he had to sit stationary in the McLaren pit box before the team could action his second pit stop. He came out behind Norris on the track.

Piastri has called foul on the penalty, but the stewards were firm in their decision.

“Article 55.15 of the FIA Sporting Regulations required Car 81 to proceed at a pace which involved no erratic braking nor any other manoeuvre which is likely to endanger other drivers from the point at which the lights on the safety car are turned off,” read the ruling.

“What Car 81 did was clearly a breach of that article. In accordance with the penalty guidelines, we imposed a 10-second time penalty to Car 81.”

They also gave Piastri two penalty points on his Super Licence, a fate that also befell Yuki Tsunoda, although he received just one.

The Red Bull driver was deemed to be responsible for pitching Oliver Bearman into a spin, with the stewards ruling: “Car 22 had a slight snap of oversteer and that resulted in a collision with Car 87. Car 87 then spun at the exit of Turn 6 and had to leave the track and rejoin after Turn 7.

“We therefore imposed a 10-second time penalty on Car 22 for causing a collision. We however, took note of the tricky conditions on track and imposed 1 penalty point.”

Isack Hadjar, though, was fortunate to avoid a penalty despite rear-ending Kimi Antonelli with the Racing Bulls driver immediately retiring while Antonelli was later forced to park his Mercedes.

In that instance, the stewards said: “Car 6 ran into the back of Car 12 at Turn 9 in heavy rain and crashed into the barriers. Both drivers said that the visibility was so poor in the rain that they simply could not see anything in front of them.

“The driver of Car 12 stated that he slowed down earlier than normal due to the heavy rain. This caught Car 6 by surprise. A collision occurred but that was unavoidable as both viewed themselves as passengers in the rain.

“In these circumstances, they considered that no driver could be blamed for the collision. We agreed and therefore took no further action against the driver of Car 6.”

Bearman versus Esteban Ocon was also ruled a racing incident.

The Haas team-mates collided at Turn 6 after a Safety Car restart as Bearman tried to attack up the inside, but contact was made, sending them both into a spin.

“In damp conditions,” read the stewards’ verdict, “Car 87 attempted to overtake Car 31 on the inside at Turn 6 and collided with Car 31,” the stewards explained.

“Both drivers informed us at the hearing that the track conditions contributed significantly to the incident given that they were both driving on slicks on a damp track.

“According to them, they were both fighting for the dry line which was only a car’s width. In doing so, they came together and the resulting collision had both cars spinning out of the track.

“They considered the incident to be a racing incident with no driver wholly or predominantly to blame.

“We were unable to establish that one driver was wholly or predominantly to blame and agreed with the assessment of the drivers that this was an (unfortunate) racing incident. We accordingly took no further action.”

