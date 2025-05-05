Carlos Sainz escaped a penalty for his collision with Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the Miami Grand Prix, that being just one of two incidents for which the Williams driver was summoned to the stewards’ office.

Sainz was back inside the points in Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix where the Spaniard brought his FW47 home in ninth place, scoring two points in what has been a tricky start to his Williams career.

Carlos Sainz was twice summoned after the Miami GP

His points were in jeopardy on Sunday evening when the stewards noted him for a collision with Lewis Hamilton on the very last lap of the Grand Prix.

Having swapped positions with team-mate Charles Leclerc in a tension-fraught race for the seven-time World Champion, Hamilton had Sainz all over his rear wing on the final lap of the race.

The Spaniard made his move into Turn 17, and not only was it unsuccessful, but it also resulted in contact.

Sainz was summoned to the stewards’ office, his first of two visits, but escaped without a penalty as the stewards declared both drivers ‘contributed’ to the collision.

The stewards ruled: ‘Car 55 attempted an overtake on the inside of Car 44 into Turn 17 and both cars made contact at the apex.

‘The Stewards determine that both drivers contributed to the incident as Car 55 did not clearly get in a position to have the right to the racing line according to the Driving Standards Guidelines and at the same time Car 44 turned into the corner earlier than usual and therefore impacted the driver of Car 55 in his overtaking attempt.

‘No driver is deemed predominantly to blame for the collision and therefore no further action is taken.’

The former Ferrari driver was back in the stewards’ office a short while later, this time to answer the charge of failing to slow for a waved yellow flag.

For this, he was handed a warning as the stewards took into account that Sainz could not see the yellow flag nor were there a light panel in place, meaning he did not have sufficient warning.

‘The driver did not slow down for the yellow flag and admitted in the hearing that he neither saw a yellow flag nor any stopped car,’ read the stewards’ ruling explaining their decision.

‘He stated that he lifted the throttle after being informed of a yellow flag by the team, this being slightly after passing the yellow flag zone. This was confirmed by telemetry.

‘Furthermore, looking at the footage available, it is evident that the yellow flag was only shown from one marshal post and was shown against a yellow background in a very quick part of the track.

‘In addition to that, there was no light panel in place at that point and therefore neither the team nor the driver got any visual or audible warning.

‘The car causing the yellow flag also was not visible from the driver’s perspective as it was hidden behind an exit.

‘The Stewards consider all this as a unique scenario and, taking all these mitigating circumstances into account, issue a Warning to the driver.’

