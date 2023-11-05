FIA issue damning report following disturbing Brazil GP fan incident

The Brazilian Grand Prix promoter has been ordered by the FIA to present steps for improvement following a spectator track invasion.

Following the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix, won by Max Verstappen, it was revealed by the FIA that a member of the event organisation were to report to the stewards in relation to a “spectator track invasion prior to the conclusion” of the race.

This is not the first time such an act has occurred in F1 2023, the same happening back at the Australian Grand Prix, where organisers were subsequently found to be in serious breach of FIA protocols after a group of spectators made it onto the track.

Interlagos to present plan of action after “unacceptable situation”

The Australian GP promoter was forced to create a satisfactory plan for the FIA to show that safety measures would be improved to ensure that such incidents would not happen again, with the Brazilian GP promoter now subject to the same demand.

The FIA confirmed that the track invasion happened at Turn 1, while there were still cars on the track.

“A large group of spectators managed to break the security lines and accessed the run off area at Turn 1 while the race was finishing and cars were still on track,” the FIA stated.

Formula 1’s governing body added that the security measures expected “were not enforced and/or were not sufficient”, creating “an unsafe environment for the spectators and drivers”.

São Paulo F1 Organisation [SPF1], “candidly admitted the failures in terms of the security protocols and safety measures”, while the promoter also acknowledged that “comparable circumstances already occurred in Brazil and that this was an unacceptable situation which could have had disastrous consequences”.

SPF1 must now outline the action which will be taken to ensure that safety measures will be adequately improved, with a deadline of January 30, 2024 imposed for the submission of their report.

The matter has also been forwarded to the FIA World Motor Sports Council for a verdict to be cast on whether the requested remediation plan is a satisfactory response to the incident, or whether further action should be taken.

