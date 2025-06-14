The FIA has confirmed that Derek Warwick has been suspended from his role as an FIA steward at the Canadian Grand Prix.

That comes after the former F1 driver turned steward – who last served in the role at the Miami Grand Prix – conducted an interview with a gambling platform ahead of the race weekend in Canada, where he cast judgement over a range of F1 2025 stars including Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda.

FIA suspend steward over ‘unauthorised media comments’

In a development comparable to how Johnny Herbert was relieved of his duties as an F1 steward ahead of the 2025 campaign – his punditry work deemed to be a conflict of interest with his role as an FIA steward – Warwick has been stood down for the Canadian GP, his comments described as ‘unauthorised’ by Formula 1’s governing body the FIA.

In a statement, the FIA said: “Following recent unauthorised media comments, the FIA has taken the decision to suspend Derek Warwick from his duties as driver steward for this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

“He will be replaced by Enrique Bernoldi who will be officiating from the Remote Operations Centre in Geneva for the remainder of the event.

“After discussion, Derek acknowledges that his comments were ill-advised in his role as an FIA steward and has apologised. Derek will resume his duties as a steward in the forthcoming Austrian Grand Prix.”

Warwick had appeared on the FIA documents as a steward up to and including the release of the official FP1 timesheet, his name no longer appearing on the FIA documents which followed.

Among his wide-ranging comments, Warwick had suggested that Ferrari driver Hamilton “deserves” an eighth title – something which he controversially missed out on in the 2021 Abu Dhabi title-decider, while also suggesting that Hamilton may “already” be considering retirement amid a rough start to life with the iconic Italian team.

Warwick also described Tsunoda as a “disaster” for Red Bull and said the team made “a mistake” in dropping Sergio Perez, and weighed in on Verstappen’s 10-second penalty and three penalty points for colliding with George Russell in Spain.

PlanetF1.con understands that interview guidelines are issued to the stewards, and that these guidelines are largely unchanged since 2024.

