Two separate grass fires during the second practice at Suzuka have resulted in the FIA taking pre-emptive measures to prevent a repeat.

During the second half of FP2, the session was red-flagged twice due to dry grass at the side of the track catching fire.

FIA outline measures to prevent further fires

The hot conditions at Suzuka coming out of summer have resulted in very dry grass lining the historic racetrack, and wayward sparks thrown up by the underfloors of the F1 cars appeared to be the ignition source for two separate fires during second practice.

Igniting the grass, hazy smoke blew across the track and forced red flags as flames licked away at the yellowing grass before the fires were extinguished by marshals.

Given the possibility of the issue continuing through the weekend with the weather forecast consistent over the three days, the FIA has outlined steps that will be taken to reduce the potential of further disruptions.

“While we continue to look into the fires that occurred during FP2, our focus before tomorrow will be on taking preemptive measures,” an FIA spokesperson said.

“The grass has been cut as short as possible, and loose, dried grass has been removed from affected areas.

“Prior to tomorrow’s sessions, the grass will be dampened, and specific response teams will be stationed around the track.”

Last year, at the Chinese Grand Prix, similar fires prompted the FIA to carry out in-depth investigations into the matter, given that the weather wasn’t as dry and hot as what Suzuka is currently experiencing.

Similar precautions were taken during that Grand Prix weekend, although a firm answer as to the root cause was never established – while sparks from the cars were an ignition source, it wasn’t clear why the fires were catching as easily as they did.

A theory put forward on that occasion was that gasses from under the ground, with the Shanghai International Circuit built on a swamp, were emanating up through the ground and providing further fuel for the fires – a situation that isn’t likely to apply to the Suzuka circuit.

Read Next: McLaren pace in Japan ‘on another planet’ in honest Ferrari verdict