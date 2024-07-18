The FIA is set to run with extra cameras on ‘selected’ cars during practice for the Belgian Grand Prix, in order to monitor the flexing of front wings.

In a bid to better understand the level of flexing of front wings, the FIA is set to monitor several ‘selected’ teams during practice for the Belgian Grand Prix.

FIA set to introduce new technical directive

While all the current F1 teams have been found to be fully in compliance with the regulations regarding the level of flexibility of their front wings, the FIA is eager to have a closer look at what some of the teams are doing.

To that end, several teams will run with extra cameras fitted to their cars during Friday’s practice sessions in Belgium in order to capture video footage of what the front wings are doing.

At present, only ‘selected’ teams will run with the extra cameras, with the reason for not running on every car understood to be due to a limited number of cameras being available for the data-gathering exercise.

A technical directive, TD034G, has been sent to all competitors from FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis, with teams being notified of the change for the Belgian GP weekend, which states “selected teams will be required to fit their cars with additional wireless recording cameras.”

The camera positioning has been outlined by Tombazis, and will focus on “the inboard facing nominally vertical surfaces to track the translation and rotation of target dots”.

The dots will be coloured in contrast to the bodywork of each car, in order to monitor the rotation of the front wing through various speeds.

Further dots will also be used on flap edges to check the flexibility of the endplate and nose sections. Up until now, the flexing of front wings had been monitored by static tests – but the topic of flexing wings reared its head earlier this season as several teams began enquiries with the FIA regarding what competitors had been up to.

Breaking news. More to follow…