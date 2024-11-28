New Formula 1 race director Rui Marques will reportedly need to officiate two series in Qatar as new key names depart the FIA.

The FIA has experienced several high-profile exits in recent times, including the departure of F1 race director Niels Wittich – who had held the role since Michael Masi departed – with Marques named as his replacement having most recently held the role in Formula 2 and Formula 3. It appears he will be returning to his roots in Qatar.

FIA steward Tim Mayer and Rui Marques’ successor exit

It has been widely reported that Tim Mayer – an FIA steward for 15 years – has been dismissed by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, while Janette Tan – who was scheduled to make her F2 race director debut this weekend in Qatar after Marques stepped up to F1 – has also been shown the door.

As a result, Marques will reportedly now serve as the race director for not only Formula 1, but Formula 2 as well in Qatar, as both series contest the penultimate round of their respective campaigns at the Lusail International Circuit.

Qatar marks part two of a triple-header to see out F1 2024 – Marques having debuted in Las Vegas – with the F2 schedule mirroring that of F1 to create a Qatar and Abu Dhabi double-header to finish their season.

Marques therefore faces a busy schedule in Qatar, though his first attempt in the F1 race director role in Las Vegas earned him the praise of several F1 drivers.

George Russell – who also serves as the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association chairman – when discussing his first impressions of Marques with the media, including PlanetF1.com, said: “I’d say positive, to be honest.

“I think we’ve been through a little bit of an era where our comments are taken on board, but very little change happens.

“For example, a number of drivers spoke about the track limits of the exit of Turn 4 [in Las Vegas]. We felt it was a little bit unnecessary on a street circuit. He made a change to it in the moment and I think that’s what we want to see.

“As drivers, we want to be we heard and we want to see action taken straight away. So far, it’s been positive.”

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz also liked what he saw from Marques on his first race weekend as F1 race director.

“He’s been given a massive task to come into a season with three races left and race director, I think, it’s such a complicated role in Formula 1, which you have so many variables to control that I think he’s been given a very difficult task,” said Sainz.

“But honestly, the first weekend straight from the go, I think he’s been really good. I think the driver’s briefing yesterday was one of the best we’ve had in a long time.

“George commented on the Turn 3 exit [sic]. I will say we also asked for some changes on the pit entry to make the line more visible because we literally couldn’t see the pit-entry line, so we were very worried about that.

“Today, we turn up to the track and the pit entry line was widened, was put a blue line.

“We were all saying this was really nice because they did a very nice change and with a very good approach – and the way we were listening yesterday was honestly also a very positive meeting.

“I’m encouraged by that.”

