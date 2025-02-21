The possibility of a return of the F1 V10 engine is a genuine one, with the FIA set to establish a working group to fully explore the possibility.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem suggested a return to a V10 engine formula in the future, and PlanetF1.com has learned a working group is being established to fully explore the idea.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem posits return to V10 engine formula

The V10 engine architecture was last used in 2005, with Formula 1 swapping to V8s the following season before switching to the current 1.6-litre hybrids for the 2014 season.

With the aim of the modern regulations being on harnessing incredible levels of horsepower alongside reliable longevity as engine usage limits were introduced, as well as set fuel limits to boost economy, the upcoming engine regulations incoming in F1 2026 are set to see those achievements advance even further.

Given the appeal of the regulations for car manufacturers who can apply their learnings from Formula 1 to the automotive world, a return to a seemingly outdated engine formula such as the V10 thus seems at odds with the direction of travel of Formula 1 in recent years – particularly given the push to become net carbon zero by 2030.

The appeal of the V10 is largely based on intangible qualities such as emotion, largely tied to the evocative howl that defined Formula 1 through the 1990s and through to 2005. A very common complaint of fans in recent years is that the noise produced by the modern V6 simply doesn’t evoke the same visceral reaction.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem took to social media this week to suggest a return to a V10 engine formula could be a possibility, and his comments are no mere posturing in a bid to boost his public appeal after his image has taken a battering over controversial regulatory calls over recent months.

The FIA has confirmed to PlanetF1.com, “We are engaged in discussions with a number of stakeholders to determine the future technical direction of F1 beyond the 2026 regulatory cycle.

“A V10 power train running on sustainable fuel would be part of those considerations which would be tied to environmental and cost-containment measures. We need to consider the appropriate technical path for the sport.

“While we are fully focussed on the introduction of the 2026 regulations, and the prospect of the competitive racing they will bring, we also need to keep an eye on the future. The intention is to establish a working group whose brief it would be to explore all possibilities.”

However, while sure to be a popular idea with fans, F1’s engine manufacturers may not be quite as on board with the idea, with sources within leading manufacturers suggesting that the proposal brought up by Ben Sulayem, made on the eve of a fresh rules cycle for power units, does little other than introduce unwelcome uncertainty at a time when manufacturers are seeking to maximise the relevance of the new regulations for a knowledge base that is applicable for road car use.

With global automotive regulations tackling the issues of carbon emissions and pollutants, achieving high-performance levels without the use of turbos, electrification, and hybrid ancillaries is likely to be extremely difficult with older technologies such as large displacement engines like the V10 – an engine layout that isn’t used in modern high-performance vehicles for those reasons.

As a result, these sources have indicated, pushing through regulations to re-introduce a V10 architecture – even if in a decade’s time once the upcoming regulations have returned a reward for the investment made for the 2026 regulations – is unlikely to appeal to the manufacturers.

Read Next: PlanetF1.com’s Verdict: Should F1 seriously evaluate a return to the V10 engine?