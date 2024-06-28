Red Bull facing further pressure as rivals reveal updates for Austrian GP

The official upgrades list for the Austrian Grand Prix has revealed Red Bull’s rivals have brought some updates to their cars.

The standard Friday show and tell for technical updates brought to the Red Bull Ring has revealed the Milton Keynes-based squad is facing off against some upgraded rivals this weekend.

McLaren reveals Austria upgrades to bring to Red Bull fight

Having been narrowly beaten to victory at last weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, Lando Norris will have some fresh updates on his McLaren MCL38 which should help him a little more around the short but fast Red Bull Ring.

The official FIA list of new performance parts for the Austrian Grand Prix show McLaren is rolling out with a front wing geometry this weekend, aimed at improving the airflow.

This will work in conjunction with an updated front suspension, also aimed at improving the airflow – both wing and suspension will work in tandem to improve flow through various conditions resulting in improved aerodynamic load.

McLaren upgrades for the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix.

McLaren upgrades for the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix. McLaren upgrades for the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix.

McLaren upgrades for the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix. McLaren upgrades for the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix. McLaren upgrades for the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix.

While Red Bull hasn’t changed anything on the RB20 for the team’s home race in Austria, Mercedes and Ferrari will also roll out with some minor tweaks to their cars.

Mercedes has brought components aimed at drag reduction with decambered rear wing elements aimed at reducing the aero load – both locally and on the floor – which will result in lower drag (and lower downforce).

Mercedes' W15 upgrades for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Mercedes' W15 upgrades for the Austrian Grand Prix. Mercedes' W15 upgrades for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Mercedes' W15 upgrades for the Austrian Grand Prix. Mercedes' W15 upgrades for the Austrian Grand Prix. Mercedes' W15 upgrades for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Ferrari has made a circuit-specific change to the SF-24, with the addition of an extra cooling louvre on the side pod of the car.

The team has explained this change as: “In anticipation of possible high ambient temperatures over the race weekend in Austria, an extra louvre option has been defined on the engine cover, increasing mass flow rate capacity but at the expense of aerodynamic efficiency.”

Ferrari SF24 upgrades for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Ferrari SF24 upgrades for the Austrian Grand Prix. Ferrari SF24 upgrades for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Ferrari SF24 upgrades for the Austrian Grand Prix. Ferrari SF24 upgrades for the Austrian Grand Prix. Ferrari SF24 upgrades for the Austrian Grand Prix.

More on the latest Austrian Grand Prix F1 news

👉 Another W15 breakthrough as Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes have ‘cracked it’

👉 The underlying significance of three major Austrian Grand Prix announcements

Aston Martin, Alpine, Williams, and Haas have also all shown up with unrevised cars.

At RB, the Faenza-based squad will roll out a revised winglet on the rear brake drum faces, which will help with the performance of the flow conditioning elements.

Sauber has brought a changed beam wing aimed at drag reduction, with a single-element lower rear wing improving the aero efficiency of the car.

Read Next: Audi Formula 1 power unit achieves ‘significant milestones’ in testing