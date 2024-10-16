F1’s governing body the FIA is reportedly taking ‘immediate’ action from this weekend’s United States Grand Prix amid concerns that an unnamed team is exploiting a ride-height trick.

Motorsport.com have claimed that several teams have been locked in talks with the FIA over recent weeks over suspicions that an unnamed team is adjusting the clearance of the front bib – commonly known as a T-tray – between qualifying and the race.

FIA to alter T-tray checking procedures for United States GP

Although the trick would bring a significant aerodynamic benefit, allowing teams to adjust the car to suit the different ride-height demands of low-fuel runs of qualifying and a heavier fuel load for a race distance, it would represent an obvious breach of F1’s technical regulations which forbid tweaks to the aero configuration of the car outside of the front wing under parc ferme conditions.

It is said that a team may have found a way to circumvent this rule by allowing the settings to be changed from inside the cockpit, potentially by a mechanic during regular pre-race preparations.

Although the FIA has found no conclusive evidence that the trick has been used by a team, the governing body has confirmed that it is changing its procedures on checking front bibs from the US GP.

The new procedure could reportedly result in seals on any device used to alter the angle of the T-tray.

An FIA spokesman is quoted as saying: “Any adjustment to the front bib clearance during parc ferme conditions is strictly prohibited by the regulations.

“While we have not received any indication of any team employing such a system, the FIA remains vigilant in our ongoing efforts to enhance the policing of the sport.

“As part of this, we have implemented procedural adjustments to ensure that front bib clearance cannot be easily modified.

“In some cases, this may involve the application of a seal to provide further assurance of compliance.”

