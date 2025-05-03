FIA issue final verdict on dangerous Max Verstappen pit-stop incident

Max Verstappen has avoided any further FIA punishment after he and Kimi Antonelli collided in the pit lane at the Miami Grand Prix.

It was an incident which thankfully nobody was hurt in – Antonelli’s quick reactions playing a key role in that – after Verstappen was released into the Italian’s path during the Miami GP Sprint, resulting in a broken wing for Verstappen and a 10-second time penalty.

FIA issue final verdict on Max Verstappen pit-stop incident

Heavy rain ahead of the Miami sprint led to a start behind the Safety Car and brief red flag with visibility poor, but once the action got underway, the sun began breaking through and the track dried rapidly, to the point that slick tyres were becoming an enticing option for the final laps.

That soon became a mass gamble, but when Red Bull called Verstappen in from P3, and Mercedes Antonelli from P4, the drivers collided as Verstappen was released from the pit box into Antonelli’s path.

With Antonelli ready to dive into the Mercedes pit box next to Red Bull’s, the Italian teenager was able to turn back out as Verstappen hit the rear of his Mercedes, resulting in a broken wing for Verstappen.

Thankfully though, nobody from the assembled Red Bull or Mercedes crews were caught up in the crash.

Verstappen earlier in the race had escaped punishment over a potential false start, but for this dangerous pit-lane collision with Antonelli, a 10-second time penalty was issued.

The sprint finished behind the Safety Car after Fernando Alonso hit the wall in his Aston Martin, resulting in a P17 finish for Verstappen, and post-race, the FIA stewards issued the following final verdict:

‘The Stewards reviewed video and in-car video evidence.

‘Car 1 was released into the path of Car 12 which was arriving in the fast lane, causing a collision of the two cars. The Stewards acknowledge that the driver did everything he could to avoid the incident and therefore no penalty points are issued in this case.

‘Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.

‘Decisions of the Stewards are taken independently of the FIA and are based solely on the relevant regulations, guidelines and evidence presented.’

Speaking to Sky F1 after the sprint, it was put to Verstappen that this is not the first pit-stop issue for Red Bull in F1 2025, the team suffering from issues with their lights back in Bahrain.

“They’ve all been different incidents. You cannot really compare these things,” Verstappen responded.

The reigning World Champion though is just relieved that everyone is okay after the crash.

“But I think we all don’t want that to happen, but it happened, so this is something that we need to investigate,” he continued.

“But at the other angle, also I’m just happy that no one got injured. With these cars, if you hit someone… It’s not great.

“But I think it was super clear what happened there, so there’s not much more for me to add.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner kept it short with his summary to Sky F1, saying: “It was a human error. We’ll learn from it.”

