FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has said wording in the International Sporting Code has changed to allow stewards to “show strength” in clamping down on abuse.

Ben Sulayem said research has shown a “direct link” between negative comments about officials and subsequent online hate, and he confirmed the definition of ‘misconduct’ within the rules has been changed to offer powers to protect against this.

FIA issue warning as ‘misconduct’ definition changes following online abuse

Given the nature of sportspeople protesting against the decisions made by those in charge, and the public way in which Formula 1 radio messages are played out in real time, the sport often broadcasts messages in which drivers or teams disagree with verdicts handed out by the FIA stewards.

When those disagreements are more fervent, FIA president Ben Sulayem has said investigations carried out have shown a “direct link” when drivers and team members speak out against them, to a subsequent rise in online abuse.

He confirmed a change to the International Sporting Code has been approved, too, to the definition of ‘misconduct’ regarding language, with members having agreed on such a change.

More about the FIA and their role within Formula 1

👉 FIA explained: What does it stand for and how does it govern F1?

👉 FIA Super Licence explained: How drivers can reach the magic 40-point mark to race in Formula 1

Writing in a statement posted to his Instagram story, Ben Sulayem said: “As part of our ongoing fight against online abuse, recent investigations have shown that there is a direct link between negative comments from drivers and team members and increased hate directed towards officials on social media.

“At the last World Motor Sport Council, members approved a change to the definition of misconduct within the ISC [International Sporting Code] following incidents in which high profile members of our sport have made statements towards officials that incite abuse.

“This change will ensure further support for the FIA officials and volunteers who dedicate their time to improving our sport, keeping it safe and fair.

“Our stewards must be prepared to show strength when combatting this form of abuse, and they have my full support, and the support of the International Sporting Code, when making their decisions.

“I urge them to show that the FIA will not allow abuse of any kind within our sport.”

In the current edition of the ISC, the relevant part of the rules states that misconduct constitutes “the general use of language (written or verbal), gesture and/or sign that is offensive, insulting, coarse, rude or abusive and might reasonably be expected or be perceived to be coarse or rude or to cause offense, humiliation or to be inappropriate.”

Read next: F1’s next generation: 10 best young drivers under the age of 21 – ranked