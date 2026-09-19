The FIA has announced that the final round of the 2026 World Rally Championship, Rally Saudi Arabia, has been cancelled.

It comes ahead of a final decision on the Qatar and Abu Dhabi grands prix, currently scheduled to host the final two races of the F1 2026 season.

FIA cancels WRC Saudi Arabia amid Qatar and Abu Dhabi GP uncertainty

Rally Saudi Arabia, which arrived on the WRC calendar last year, had been expected to stage the final round of the 2026 campaign across November 12-15.

Due to world events, the FIA has confirmed that the rally will no longer take place and will not be replaced on the schedule.

It means the 2026 WRC season will conclude with Rally Italia Sardegna on October 1-4.

Toyota driver Elfyn Evans will therefore head to Italy on the brink of a first world championship, with the Welshman holding a 17-point lead over teammate Sami Pajari.

The cancellation of Rally Saudi Arabia comes ahead of a final decision on Formula 1’s Qatar and Abu Dhabi grands prix, which remain scheduled to take place on November 29 and December 6 respectively.

Stefano Domenicali, the Formula 1 president and chief executive, told PlanetF1.com and other select media in July that the 2026 season could finish at Imola if Qatar and Abu Dhabi are cancelled.

Formula 1 released a provisional calendar for the F1 2027 season earlier this week, with the Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Abu Dhabi grands prix all included on the schedule.

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In a statement confirming the cancellation of Rally Saudi Arabia, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “We have worked closely with our partners in Saudi Arabia, our Member Club the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, WRC Promoter and our championship stakeholders in recent months to explore every possible route that would allow Rally Saudi Arabia to take place as planned.

“However, ongoing regional developments mean that the WRC element of Rally Saudi Arabia will not proceed this year.

“These are never easy decisions, particularly after the significant work undertaken by everyone involved in preparing for the event.

“While the WRC element of the event will not take place this year, our confidence in the organisers and in the long-term future of the rally remains unchanged.

“The FIA Middle East Rally Championship event will continue as planned in November, and we will continue to work closely with SAMF, SMC and the organising team to support the successful delivery of the event in November.

“Our focus now is firmly on the future. We will continue working together with our partners in Saudi Arabia and WRC Promoter towards bringing the FIA World Rally Championship back in 2027.

“My thanks to the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, Saudi Motorsport Company and the entire organising team for their considerable efforts and continued cooperation throughout this process.”

Eric Boullier, the former Lotus and McLaren F1 team boss who was recently appointed the chief executive of commercial arm WRC Promoter, added: “This has been a difficult decision, particularly given the significant work and commitment from our partners in Saudi Arabia to prepare for this year’s event.

“However, the ongoing regional developments and the resulting logistical challenges mean that we need to provide certainty and clarity for the remainder of the 2026 season.

“We greatly value our partnership with SAMF, SMC and the Ministry of Sport, and this decision is in no way a reflection of their ability or readiness to deliver a world-class WRC event.

“Our focus now is on working closely together towards the successful return of Rally Saudi Arabia to the FIA World Rally Championship in 2027.”

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