Chasing a first championship title since 2008, Ferrari have thrown the dice one last time with a new front wing and floor combination introduced at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Formula 1 arrived at the street circuit with both titles still on the line; Max Verstappen 62 points up Lando Norris in the Drivers’ standings while McLaren lead Ferrari by 36 points in the teams’ championship.

Ferrari, VCARB and Sauber go all in

But while Red Bull and McLaren have introduced circuit-specific upgrades, both teams bolting revised front wings onto their respective cars, Ferrari have four new parts, mostly relating to the floor.

The floor, billed as a ‘performance’ upgrade, features new fences profiles and camber while the floor edge has also been reshaped.

‘Not event specific,’ reads the FIA explanation, ‘this update features reworked front floor fences targeting an improvement of the losses travelling downstream. The front floor body volume has subsequently reoptimised, together with the floor edge loading and vortex shedding into the diffuser.’

Red Bull also have a new floor fence, having elevated the upper edge of the second forward floor fence to benefit the floor edge downstream.

Mercedes and Aston Martin have also brought a circuit-specific front wing while Alpine have updated the front drum fence surface to offer better local flow conditioning as well as better interaction

with front suspension and overall a better build quality. Haas have a new floor body.

Meanwhile, VCARB and Stake have both gone big with the RB01 featuring a new engine cover, rear suspension, rear corner and mirror. The engine cover and suspension work together to improve air flow.

As for Sauber, there’s a new floor body, floor fence, floor edge and diffuser on the car. The FIA statement read: ‘The updated floor in its entirety aims to improve the flow characteristics under the floor by rearranging vortices and maintaining losses under control.’

Williams, who worked hard to build enough spares to go racing in Las Vegas, are the only team without a single upgrade.

