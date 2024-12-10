Yuki Tsunoda sends clear message to Red Bull after RB20 test

Yuki Tsunoda was given his long-awaited first taste of life at the Red Bull wheel during the post-season test in Abu Dhabi.

Despite being a Red Bull driver since 2021, Tsunoda had previously never driven the first team’s car save for a Goodwood appearance but was given a chance to do so in the final session of the season.

Plenty of drivers were getting used to life behind a different wheel during the post-season test but for Tsunoda, it was a chance to see what a Red Bull car is like even if he is never going to get the seat permanently.

Tsunoda took to the wheel of the RB20 for the full day of testing in Abu Dhabi and completed 127 laps in total, the ninth most of any driver.

After, Tsunoda said he felt the car suited his style and that he did not struggle to adapt in a pointed reminder to the Red Bull bosses.

“The Abu Dhabi post season test has been so fun today, it’s the first time in the past four years that I have driven a different car,” Tsunoda said. “You can physically feel why the RB20 has been fighting for a championship this year, it feels like a very different car to drive.

“We have had a very proactive day today so I am really happy with that. There is still a lot of learning that I have to do but the team have done a great job of preparing such a great run today, it’s been such an enjoyable atmosphere in the garage.

“I feel like the car suits my driving style and I haven’t struggled much at all to adapt, even on the long runs I have been able to run consistently today and was able to feel the limitations of the car which if you don’t have confidence in the car you are unable to test. I am happy more than ever at the moment and making sure that the team have the information that they require from each run is the most important thing to get out of today.”

Red Bull are currently considering their options for next season but Tsunoda is not believed to be in the frame and Christian Horner previously hinted his appearance in the test was a favour to engine supplier Honda.

“Yuki is a member of the junior team,” Horner said during the Mexican Grand Prix weekend. “It’s something we have discussed with Honda.

“We gave Yuki a run up the hill at Goodwood earlier in the year, and that was unexpected. He was the first driver to drive a current F1 car in an open-face helmet and goggles!

“He will test the car again at the tyres test following the conclusion of the season. It’s something that’s been agreed for quite some time.

“It will again be good to give him a run, give him the opportunity to work with Red Bull Racing engineers, and see how he performs in a Red Bull Racing car.”

But Tsunoda has expressed frustration at being overlooked for the seat alongside Max Verstappen and said it was the “usual story” of Red Bull.

“Some of the stories are already happening from when Daniel [Ricciardo] was my team-mate. Liam came in and suddenly he’s up,” he told the media including PlanetF1.com.

“So, to be honest, it’s just the usual story in that team, or in the Red Bull family.

“I mean, it’s a usual story. It’s like part of the motorsport, Formula 1, especially our team. And it is what it is. I don’t really think about it.”

Tsunoda was not the only Red Bull academy graduate to be out on track on Tuesday with Isack Hadjar, Ayumu Iwasa and Liam Lawson also testing.

Lawson, who rejoined the grid as a full-time driver in October, was 13th quickest in his VCARB having completed 159 laps.

Hadjar, who many anticipate will move to VCARB for 2025 with Lawson moving up to Red Bull, was 15th after 125 laps.

Iwasa meanwhile was up in sixth having done 110 laps.

