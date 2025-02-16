Preparations for the F1 2025 season continue apace with Haas the latest team to put their new car through its early paces.

Launch season takes on a different format for F1 2025 as for the first time all 10 teams will be under one roof at the O2 in London, where on February 18 the complete set of liveries will be revealed. But ahead of that, several teams have been making a start on readying for the new season ahead.

Haas VF-25 emerges at Silverstone

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

On Thursday, McLaren unexpectedly got F1 2025 launch season up and running with the reveal of their MCL39 – a car with which they hope to challenge for the title double – as they put in the laps at a Silverstone filming day, the rules surrounding such events placing a limit of 200km on the track running.

The next day, it was over to Williams at Silverstone as they unveiled their FW47, their new recruit – four-time grand prix winner Carlos Sainz – given the honour of driving the first two install laps ahead of longer stints for he and Alex Albon.

And Haas have become the latest team to fire-up their F1 2025 creation, with the first image of their VF-25 emerging at a rather damp Silverstone, Esteban Ocon pictured at the wheel.

🚨 | First photo of Haas VF-25 📸 Cameron Hardy pic.twitter.com/d0j44P2TwW — Ollie Bearman Updates (@bestofbearman) February 16, 2025

Haas are sporting an all-new driver line-up for F1 2025, as Ocon arrives from Alpine, joined by Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman who makes the step up from Formula 2, having made his Ferrari F1 debut and a further two stand-in appearances with Haas last season.

This also marks the first full season of Haas’ technical partnership with Toyota, as the team embrace a “whole different mindset” with their budget to hit F1 cost cap level for the first time.

“This year is the first time that, I think, as a company, Gene doesn’t have to put his money in, so it’s great,” Komatsu revealed to media including PlanetF1.com.

“We haven’t been hitting budget cap, [but] we are hitting the budget cap this year, so we’ve got a whole different challenge of making sure we stay within the budget cap.

“Before, because we are under the budget cap, if we had money, we could spend it, if you like, without worrying about it – but now we have to think about making sure we stay within the budget cap and [be] efficient. The things we can exclude, we need to exclude, etc.

“That’s a whole different mindset. But again, if you want to be competitive, that’s [the] minimum where you should be, right?

“So finally, I feel like we’re ticking many boxes, like we started doing TPC [testing], be on the budget cap and being basically profitable, if you like.

“So, with all the prize money from last year, sponsorship money, etc, etc, this year, Gene shouldn’t have to put his money in, which is great.”

