Max Verstappen needn’t worry about booking a hotel for his next vacation as the Dutchman has a new $15m luxury Mangusta superyacht.

And it’s been aptly named: ‘Unleash the Lion’.

Max Verstappen: Unleash the Lion!

Last week the four-time World Champion and his partner Kelly Piquet were spotted at the Overmarine shipyard in Italy where they took a look at the Dutchman’s new 33-metre Mangusta GranSport 33.

Commissioned two years ago, the superyacht reportedly features five elegant staterooms that can accommodate up to 12 guests as well as three cabins for crew members.

It also has a spacious sundeck, a beach club at the stern for easy access to the water, and multiple lounging areas. It is estimated to have cost over $15m.

Max Verstappen e Kelly Piquet foram conhecer o novo iate que o tetracampeão adquiriu na semana passada 🛥️ Gigante 😱 pic.twitter.com/POLdHgvzvR — Portal RBR Brasil 🇦🇹🇧🇷 (@BRredbullracing) January 21, 2025

The yacht is the latest luxury purchase for Verstappen with his list of toys including a Dassault Falcon 900EX private jet.

But whether the superyacht means retirement is now around the corner for the soon-to-be-father remains to be seen. But if you ask former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan, F1 drivers buying yachts soon leads to retirement.

More on Max Verstappen’s luxury toys

👉 Max Verstappen car collection: What supercars does the F1 World Champion own?

👉 Revealed: 10 of the most outrageous purchases made by F1 drivers

Speaking on the Formula For Success podcast when Fernando Alonso bought a 60 Sunreef Power Eco yacht in early 2024, Jordan said: “I just feel now he [Alonso] is probably calculating.

“He’s bought a new boat, that’s often an indication to me because I know you [Coulthard] bought a boat at the time and then retired gracefully after that, and I did the same.

“People have a habit of buying boats and retiring. So let’s see what happens.”

Alonso, however, didn’t retire but instead signed a new two-year extension with Aston Martin that runs through to the end of 2026.

Verstappen also has a multi-year contract having signed with Red Bull until 2028. He, however, has made it clear several times that he may not see out his contract.

He reiterated that last month, telling Road & Track: “At the moment, I have a contract until [2028]. I’ll be 31 years old at the end of it. Of course that is still very young, but I started when I was 17. That’s a long time in Formula 1.

“For me, it depends on how the new cars will be to drive from ’26 onwards. Are they enjoyable to drive? The amount of races, how much you’re away from home. It’s demanding.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re very successful or not. For me, that doesn’t matter. Of course, we’ve already won a lot in Formula 1.

“For me, it’s not that I have to stick around and try to prove myself. I don’t have this desire to win eight or nine titles.

“[So] I’m very open-minded at the moment. I’m like, ‘Let’s just see, wait until the real car is there, how it drives, and go from there’.

“It’s not just about the driving experience, it’s the whole package, how it comes together. I’m not really stressed about my future. I want to enjoy it and of, course, I want to do well. I want to win. It’s also about enjoying what you’re doing.”

Read next: More Lewis Hamilton test details emerge as ‘thousands’ flock to Fiorano