First look at Lewis Hamilton’s final Mercedes F1 car, the W15

Mercedes have taken the covers off the very last Silver Arrows car that Lewis Hamilton will race in Formula 1. And it’s one for the books.

Following on from their disappointing W13 and W14, the Brackley squad vowed to overhaul the car ahead of the 2024 season with Toto Wolff talking about an all-new concept.

The team delivered.

The Mercedes W15 in pictures

The car has been designed under tech boss James Allison’s leadership and features sweeping changes to its predecessor.

Those changes include a completely new chassis and gearbox casing, with a primary focus being on improving the rear axle instability that plagued the W14.

“A big focus has been on improving the previous car’s unpredictable rear axle,” Allison explained. “We have worked hard to ensure that both axles, but particularly the rear axle, retain better control of the tyre than on the W14. There’s also been some housekeeping on areas in which we had room for improvement, including the DRS effect, and pit stop performance.”

It also features an unusual livery with the team using the traditional Mercedes silver on the nose but black for the rest of the car.

Hamilton will continue with George Russell as his team-mate, the two partnered up for their third and final season together. They’ll line up on the Bahrain grid in March with their season’s head-to-head record locked in at one apiece.

