Get your first look at Formula 1’s latest track, the Madring, with a simulated lap of the final track layout.

The hybrid street circuit, which will be located just outside of Spain’s capital city, will make its debut on the calendar in 2026.

For a decade that will begin in the autumn of 2026, Madrid, Spain will play host to the Formula 1 circus at a ‘hybrid’ street course just outside the country’s capital.

Today, circuit organizers have revealed the final version of the track layout, which they’re calling the ‘Madring.’

The event will be hosted over the course of 57 laps on a 5.4-km (3.35-mi), 22-turn track that will boast the second-longest straight on the F1 calendar.

In attendance at the unveiling was Community of Madrid president Isabel Diaz Ayuso, mayor Jose Luis Martinez Almeida, and Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz.

Also accompanying the circuit layout’s unveiling was a short video showing a simulated onboard version of the final lap.



The Madrid race will become the Spanish Grand Prix from 2026 and beyond, replacing the longstanding event at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya after a year of sharing space on the F1 calendar.

After launching from the front straight, drivers will head from Turn 1 to a flat-out right-hander in Turn three named Curva de Hortaleza in honor of the neighboring backdrop.

Turns 5-6 serve as a chicane beneath a motorway overpass, which the organizers have noted will be one of the expected favorite points for overtaking.

The public-road section of the track continues through the Subida de las Carcavas and around a cluster of Spanish Civil War forts before dipping into the purpose-built track section at the Valdebebas festival grounds.

It’s at the purpose-built portion that you’ll find the star of the track, called La Monumental. This banked corner takes inspiration from both Zandvoort’s Luyendynkbok and Madrid’s historic bullfighting arenas. The 24% gradient will make for a smooth sweep, and fans will have the opportunity to purchase grandstand tickets in the area.

Other notable elements of the track include a sweep around Real Madrid’s training complex, another pass under the motorway, and a twisty complex named The Park.

Construction is set to begin next month in anticipation of the Madring’s September 2026 race.

