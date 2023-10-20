First look: The new Mercedes floor that Lewis Hamilton hopes will ‘tip the needle’

Mercedes will run their last big update for this season at the United States Grand Prix, the team debuting a new floor that Lewis Hamilton hopes will “tip the needle”.

With only five races remaining this season, Mercedes are facing the prospect of a first win-less campaign since 2011.

They had the same worries last season but broke their duck at the Brazilian Grand Prix having put a final upgrade on the track at the United States GP two races prior. At Interlagos, George Russell led home Lewis Hamilton in a 1-2 result.

Mercedes pinning 2024 hopes on new floor

This year they are again hoping their Circuit of The Americas upgrade will swing the tide in their favour, although Toto Wolff admits this weekend’s upgrades have been brought to the track with 2024 in mind.

Billing the new floor as a “significant” upgrade, the Mercedes motorsport boss explained in the team’s Austin preview that while they hoped it would bring “a small gain”, most importantly is that the new floor that’s it is “another milestone in setting our development path for W15”.

Spotted in the paddock ahead of Friday’s action, the floor includes changes to the floor edge although the biggest changes are hidden underneath.

Hamilton is hoping Mercedes’ final update for the season will bring a “global improvement” to the car.

“Well, it’s been a huge amount of work back at the factory,” Hamilton said. “This is our last big update or the biggest of the large updates through the season, and I’m really excited to see how it feels.

“All the amazing people back at the factory have worked incredibly hard during the whole season and hopefully this really kind of tips the needle a little bit and helps us in the right direction of where we want to pursue next year.

“But yeah, I don’t know exactly all the different parts of the circuit that I’ll feel it. But hopefully, it’s a global improvement and hopefully puts us a little bit closer to the guys ahead.”

