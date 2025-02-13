Oscar Piastri revealed McLaren have “not stood still” when it comes to evolving their car, as the MCL39 rolled out of the garage for the first time.

McLaren undertook a filming day at Silverstone and became the first team on the grid to show off their new challenger for the 2025 season, ahead of Williams doing so on Friday.

McLaren set to bring ‘new innovations’ on MCL39

The Woking-based team go into the year as the reigning Constructors’ champions, having beaten Ferrari and Red Bull to the teams’ title last season.

Piastri revealed his early impressions of the car, having driven it in the team’s simulator, but added McLaren are looking to take further steps forward to try and fend off their rivals this season.

“I’ll be in a bit later today, but I have driven it in the sim,” Piastri told Sky Sports at Silverstone when asked if he had driven the MCL39 at that point.

“It’s feeling pretty good in there, you obviously never quite know if it’s going to translate to the real world, which is a little bit of what today is about.”

Regardless, the camouflage livery looked to hide some of the external changes to the MCL39 compared to its 2024 predecessor as best as it could, with the full season’s colour scheme set to be unveiled at the O2 Arena on February 18.

Having contributed to the team’s first Constructors’ title since 1998, Piastri revealed there are new additions on McLaren’s 2025 machine to try and improve further in the final year of Formula 1’s current regulation cycle.

“We’re obviously going into the same regs this year, but we’ve not stood still,” he said.

“There are some things that are different, some new innovations on this car, and I think that’s what you need to do to try and stay at the top.

“We’ve seen in the past that, when it’s not been us winning, other teams have been constantly putting new things on their car and not standing still as well.

“Through last season we, of course, came out on top in the Constructors’ Championship, but it was so tight through the whole season, so you really can’t afford to stand still, because there’s a lot of teams waiting to try and overtake us.”

