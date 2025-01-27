Although Ferrari have not confirmed the design of their F1 2025 car, the ‘first secrets’ of Project 677 claim the pull-rod front suspension that Lewis Hamilton is familiar with from his Mercedes days has been incorporated.

This season Ferrari will have a new look, not only a new driver pairing in Hamilton and Charles Leclerc but also the car.

Ferrari: The car will be completely new

The team’s 2025 challenger, project named ‘677’ but is widely being reported will be dubbed the SF-25, is expected to carry over only “one per cent” of its predecessor’s components with potentially the biggest change spearheaded by the car’s front suspension.

According to Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur, the new car is a major evolution on last year’s five-time Grand Prix-winning SF-24. So much so, that the Frenchman says only “one per cent” of the car has been carried over.

“If it will be competitive, we’ll find out in Bahrain,” Vasseur said. “Sometimes you don’t realise you’re taking risks until afterwards.

“The car will be completely new; I think we’ll have less than 1 per cent of the parts in common with the 2024 car.

“It’s a different project, but the same applies to everyone.”

Although the 2025 cars can theoretically be evolutions of the 2024 machinery given the regulations are stagnant ahead of 2026’s complete overhaul, Ferrari have opted to make major changes. The first of which is the car’s front suspension.

According to italpassion.fr, the ‘biggest innovation’ is the adoption of the pull-rod front suspension which is a layout that Hamilton used during his time with Mercedes.

This, under the watchful eye of former Mercedes man Loïc Serra, has undergone ‘extensive testing’ during the team’s pre-season to understand ‘cornering behaviour’.

The report claims that the ‘chassis, although already finalised, is currently undergoing intensive dynamic testing to fine-tune the settings for the first authorised test’.

Meanwhile, the rear of the car will retain the 2024 suspension layout with ‘a slight modification’ of the chassis to promote more balanced weight distribution. This should, Ferrari hope, promote improved braking performance and better handling.

The nose of the car has also been tweaked to promote ‘improved airflow’ while the sidepods have undergone a ‘total’ redesign to reduce volume and optimise aerodynamic flow. In this, the report claims, Ferrari have drawn inspiration from the Red Bull to ‘maximises the efficiency of the airflow to the rear of the car’.

Only time though will tell if Ferrari have got it right with their 2025 car as the team chases a first World title since Kimi Raikkonen’s 2007 success.

“We can’t say now if 2025 will be our year, but I trust the project we’re working on,” said Vasseur. “It will still be an intense challenge like the one we just completed.

“I am very proud of how we tackled difficulties this year, but we must take another step toward consistency.”

