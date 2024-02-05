Flavio Briatore’s ‘Batman’ warning to Lewis Hamilton ahead of Ferrari move

Ahead of his shock move to Ferrari, former Renault team boss Flavio Briatore has warned Lewis Hamilton that even “Batman” will struggle if the Scuderia don’t design a more competitive car.

After years of rumours followed by denials, Hamilton will be racing in red next season having signed a multi-year contract with Ferrari.

The announcement, capping a day of drama, was made on Thursday evening after Hamilton first reportedly attended a meeting at the Mercedes’ Brackley headquarters to break the news to the team.

Flavio Briatore has warned Lewis Hamilton he may not have success with Ferrari

He’ll continue as a Mercedes driver for this year’s championship before swapping to Ferrari, creating added interest in both team’s potential 2024 gains.

Last season Ferrari were the only one of the two teams to win a Grand Prix as they capitalised on an off-colour weekend from Red Bull to win the Singapore Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz.

Hamilton’s winless campaign meant he has now gone two seasons without a single win, his streak up to 45 races, which is his longest-ever barren run in the sport.

Whether that played a role in his decision to swap silver for red, or the alleged ambassadorial role was behind it, Hamilton has spoken of the realisation of a “childhood dream” and his “excitement” about the “new opportunity” that lies ahead.

As to whether he has made the right choice, Briatore says that will depend on the car Ferrari bring to the track.

“I’m very surprised by Hamilton’s move to Ferrari, he must have had his reasons,” Briatore told LaPresse.

“The only thing to say is to wish Ferrari and the British driver the best.

“Why surprised? I think he has warned the team these days, Mercedes has done a lot for him. But they will get used to this reality. I think Hamilton’s decision has really thrown them for a loop.

“Do I agree with the choice? I don’t know.

“First of all you have to get the car right, you can also have Batman in the team, but if the car is not competitive it’s not like the driver can make a difference.

“It is essential that the car works.”

