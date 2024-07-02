Flavio Briatore makes huge Alpine prediction amid latest Carlos Sainz update

Flavio Briatore is confident he can help restore some pride at Alpine after a bruising time of things recently.

The 74-year-old Italian has returned to F1 after almost 15 years away, after being appointed to an executive advisor role at the Renault Group – with his duties including advising on decision-making for the Alpine F1 team.

Flavio Briatore: Alpine will win races with the new regulations

The former team boss of the Enstone-based squad, who oversaw Michael Schumacher’s two titles in 1994 and ’95 as well as Fernando Alonso’s double victories in 2005 and ’06, was banned from F1 after his involvement in the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix ‘Crashgate’ incident, but had the ban overturned more than a decade ago.

However, Briatore didn’t return to F1 at that time, with his first official appointment back in the sport coming just before the Spanish Grand Prix when Alpine revealed he has become an executive advisor to Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo.

Briatore’s arrival has coincided with an uptick in performance from the Alpine squad, with Q3 appearances and points finishes no longer out of the question after the team began the year as one of the slowest on the grid.

It’s a time of revolution for the squad, and Briatore said the current rebuilding phase will continue until the new regulation cycle kicks in in 2026 – he’s confident the new regulations will see the Alpine squad return to winning ways.

“In 2026 I will win races, Alpine will be on the podium then, how many we will be able to do I don’t know,” Briatore told RAI Radio in Italy ahead of the British Grand Prix.

“This year, we have many handicaps, we are reshaping the whole team.”

While Bruno Famin remains in place as team boss and vice-president of Alpine Motorsport, Briatore hinted that his powers are sufficient to be able to make decisions on behalf of the team if he wishes.

“I have had full powers from Luca de Meo, I am used to using them and I guarantee that in two seasons we will be talking about podiums,” he said.

More on the latest Carlos Sainz F1 news

👉 Carlos Sainz reveals worrying consequence of Ferrari’s Spanish upgrade for the SF-24

👉 Carlos Sainz left with ‘trust’ issues in the midst of ‘political’ 2025 negotiations

Flavio Briatore: Alpine willing to take Carlos Sainz

The identity of Pierre Gasly’s 2025 teammate is yet to be confirmed, with Alpine seeking a replacement for the departing Esteban Ocon as the French driver sets off for pastures new.

While Jack Doohan, as the team’s reserve, and Mick Schumacher, as an Alpine WEC driver, are both set to take part in a ‘shoot-out’ at Paul Ricard with a 2022 Alpine as the team evaluates its options for next season, a leading candidate for the vacant cockpit is Carlos Sainz.

The current Ferrari driver is without contract for 2025 and his stock is riding high after being the only non-Red Bull race-winning interloper between the end of 2022 and the 2024 Miami Grand Prix.