Flavio Briatore has insisted that he is “not a killer” and simply wants the “best drivers possible” amid the uncertainty surrounding the Alpine F1 futures of Jack Doohan and Franco Colapinto.

Doohan was confirmed as Pierre Gasly’s new team-mate for the F1 2025 season at last year’s Dutch Grand Prix, four days before Colapinto replaced Logan Sargeant at Williams for the final nine races of 2024.

Flavio Briatore addresses Jack Doohan, Franco Colapinto saga

Colapinto’s starring performances saw him attract interest from a number of teams, including Alpine, with the Enstone-based team signing the Argentine as the team’s new reserve driver for F1 2025 last month.

Doohan made his Alpine debut one race early at the final race of last season, racing in Abu Dhabi after Esteban Ocon was released early from his contract.

However, widespread rumours have suggested that Doohan’s contract only covers the first few rounds of the new campaign, leaving the Australian at risk of being replaced by Colapinto.

F1 contracts: Made to be broken?

👉 F1 2025 driver salaries revealed: Who are the highest-paid drivers on the grid?

👉 F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the F1 2025 grid?

PlanetF1.com understands that Doohan’s continued participation in the F1 2025 campaign will be based on performance, as with every other driver on the grid.

Briatore returned to the team as an executive adviser last season, with the former Renault team principal taking steps to help the Enstone-based outfit re-emerge as a leading force.

As reported by PlanetF1.com at the time, Briatore insisted in December that Doohan will start the new season as Gasly’s team-mate, but warned that he will not be afraid to make a change if necessary.

And in a fresh update, the Italian insisted that he is simply looking for the strongest driver lineup to take Alpine forward.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Briatore said: “I try to make sure the team has the best possible drivers.

“If it’s Colapinto, Jack, Paul [Aron], I don’t care.

Asked if Doohan’s season will be limited to the first five races, he replied: “No, no. It will be more than five…I’m joking.

“We will see. First, let’s start the season.

“Gasly did a super job last year. I didn’t know him, but he did five or six fantastic final races. And it was positive to put Jack in Abu Dhabi to give him one more race of experience.

“I’m not a killer, I just want to have the best drivers possible.

“I’ve been representing Fernando Alonso for 23 years, which shows that I support drivers who give me what I ask for.”

More on Jack Doohan and Alpine

👉 Jack Doohan news

👉 Alpine news

Briatore went on to outline his excitement over Colapinto’s potential, with the team excited about harnessing the 21-year-old’s talent.

Per Mundo Deportivo, he added: “We fought to have Franco in the team and he is one of the most important assets for us.

“We have to be patient, because he is very young, but I believe in talent.

“When you have talent and you manage it well, you succeed.

“I see Franco, he is naturally fast and this year he will be a test driver and he already works a lot in the simulator.”

Briatore’s latest comments come after Doohan revealed that he has been reassured that Colapinto will act as Alpine’s reserve driver this season.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com at the Formula 1 season-launch event in London earlier this week, he said: “I’ve been told he’s a reserve driver.

“I think, regardless, you’re one of 20 Formula 1 drivers in the world – and I know when I was in a go kart, Formula 3, Formula 2, I would do anything to be in Formula 1 and sacrifice everything.

“So I don’t think necessarily that someone inside the team, outside the team, anyone that’s performing well, you’re always going to have pressure on your shoulders, because you’re in such a cut-throat sport.”

“But whatever pressure there may be, I look forward to enjoying that, embracing it, and just enjoying my Formula 1 season.”

Asked if he felt undermined by Colapinto’s presence within the team, Doohan replied: “Is that a question?”

The question was repeated before the youngster said: “I was a 21-year-old reserve driver last year with a long-term contract, but no I don’t [feel undermined].

“Maybe I should, I don’t know.

“I don’t really understand how that’s a question, but definitely not.”

Read next: Jos Verstappen speaks out after Max Verstappen and Christian Horner boos