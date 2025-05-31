Alpine boss Flavio Briatore said he wants driver salaries to be included in the cost cap as he believes it will produce a better sport.

A cost cap was first introduced in 2021 in an effort to not only improve competition but also make teams sustainable but the returning Briatore wants further restrictions.

While the majority of an F1 team’s operations fall under the budget limit, there are a number of exceptions such as travel costs, marketing spending and employees’ sick leave payments as well other parts that come with running a business.

However, at the other end of the scale, the salaries of the drivers and the three highest-paid staff members are not included – meaning that even with a cost cap, there is a big difference between the teams’ output.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is reported to be on $75m, the highest of any driver on the grid, while the reported $1m earned by the likes of Isack Hadjar, Liam Lawson and Oliver Bearman is at the lower end of the scale.

Briatore, whose Alpine drivers are on a reported $10m and $1m, suggested this expenditure should also be part of the cost cap.

“Formula 1, for sure, is different now,” Briatore said after returning from his absence. “But the difference with the cost cap — I believe it’s good.

“This was a very good idea to have the cost cap for the teams. I believe it should stay.

“I also believe the salary of the driver should be part of that — not only what we have now. We need to increase it, because we’re spending really… What I see the difference between my time in Renault and now, the cost really has gone up dramatically.

“The races are the same. What you see on television is the same. The fighting between the drivers is the same. The best driver is winning the race etc. What we now see is the cost.

“The cost has increased dramatically. It’s not because the cost increased that the business is better or the show is better. It’s the same. The race, for me, is the same. It’s very competitive. We have great drivers. But the costs go up dramatically.

“The cost budget cap was a very good idea. I believe we should increase the budget including the salaries of the driver.”

