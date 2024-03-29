Former Renault team boss Flavio Briatore revealed on social media that he underwent successful heart surgery to remove a benign tumour.

The Italian, who formerly served as team boss of Benetton and Renault, while he remains the manager of two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso, is one of Formula 1’s most controversial personalities, largely due to the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix ‘Crashgate’ scandal.

Flavio Briatore undergoes successful heart surgery

The 73-year-old remains a familiar face around the F1 scene, attending various grands prix, though he took to Instagram to reveal his recent worrying health scare, which thankfully, has been treated with a very positive outcome achieved.

Briatore explained that a routine check-up had led to the discovery of a benign tumour which necessitated heart surgery, the procedure in Milan going well as he spoke following his discharge from hospital.

“Following a routine check-up, I had heart surgery as I had a benign mass that was removed with a minimal invasive procedure,” Briatore posted.

“The intervention was perfectly successful.”

Briatore remains very up to date with current affairs in Formula 1 and does not shy away from casting his judgement, as Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari recently found out, with even Batman getting a mention.

Seven-time World Champion Hamilton will swap Mercedes for Ferrari come 2025, though Briatore has warned Ferrari that their car must be right on the pace, especially as he feels Hamilton does not put in full effort when driving a challenger that is not.

“I’m very surprised by Hamilton’s move to Ferrari, he must have had his reasons,” Briatore told LaPresse.

“The only thing to say is to wish Ferrari and the British driver the best.

“Why surprised? I think he has warned the team these days, Mercedes has done a lot for him. But they will get used to this reality. I think Hamilton’s decision has really thrown them for a loop.

“Do I agree with the choice? I don’t know.

“First of all you have to get the car right, you can also have Batman in the team, but if the car is not competitive it’s not like the driver can make a difference. It is essential that the car works.”

He added to Rai 1, when speaking about the upcoming Hamilton and Charles Leclerc Ferrari team-mate battle: “In the end he might struggle to stay ahead of Charles because he is one of those drivers who doesn’t put much effort into it if the car isn’t good.”

Briatore may well have a busy period alongside Alonso coming up as the Spaniard continues to be linked to Mercedes and Red Bull for 2025, while Alonso’s current team Aston Martin are determined to sign him to a new contract beyond F1 2024.

