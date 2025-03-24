Formula One Management [FOM] has issued a response after the criticism handed out by Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur.

The Ferrari boss accused FOM of trying to “create a mess” at Ferrari via selective broadcasting of Lewis Hamilton radio messages at the Chinese Grand Prix, an accusation which has been firmly denied.

FOM deny Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton broadcast accusation

Charles Leclerc suffered a broken front wing when he and Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton made contact through the opening Turn 2/3 sequence, but despite that costing Leclerc “20 to 30” points of downforce according to the team, he was able to stay with Hamilton and this was where the radio discussions in question began.

The full radio transcript was as follows:

Lap 18

Lewis Hamilton: I think I’m gonna let Charles go because I’m struggling.

Riccardo Adami: Understood.

Later in the lap

Ricciardo Adami: We’re going to swap the cars into Turn 14, one-four.

Bryan Bozzi: And Lewis will let you by into Turn 14.

Hamilton did not.

Lap 19:

Riccardo Adami: We are swapping cars, Turn 14.

Lewis Hamilton: I will when he’s closer.

Lap 20:

Lewis Hamilton: If he can’t get the cars ahead, he can let us… out his way. Right now I’m closing up a little bit.

Riccardo Adami: Okay understood.

Bryan Bozzi: This is what he’s been told.

Riccardo Adami: Do we want to swap this now?

Lewis Hamilton: I’ll tell you when we’re going to swap.

Charles Leclerc: This is a shame. The pace is there.

Hamilton would then allow Leclerc through at Turn 1.

Lap 21:

Bryan Bozzi: Well done, sorry about that. Keep pushing. SOC 6 when you want.

Bryan Bozzi: So you are the fastest car out there. Let’s go, Charles.

However, Ferrari’s frustration came from the fact that only a handful of these messages were broadcasted, those being Hamilton’s engineer Riccardo Adami telling him they would let Leclerc through at Turn 14 – followed by footage of that not happening – Hamilton’s “when he’s closer” response to the next Turn 14 yield request, and finally Leclerc’s “this is a shame, the pace is there” comment.

Speaking after the race, Vasseur called it a “joke from FOM”, claiming the intention was to deliberately “make the show, to create the mess around the situation”, as “the first call came from Lewis” for he and Leclerc to swap positions.

However, Vasseur’s suggestion has been firmly denied in a statement issued to PlanetF1.com.

An F1 spokesperson said: “There was absolutely no intention of presenting a misleading narrative regarding the Ferrari team radio.

“Due to other situations developing during the race the message from Lewis was not played but this was not intentional.”

Leclerc ultimately crossed the line P5 and Hamilton P6, but after the chequered flag both drivers were disqualified after the FIA deemed Leclerc’s car underweight, while Hamilton was kicked out due to excessive plank wear.

That double disqualification leaves Ferrari P5 in the early Constructors’ standings, already 61 points behind leaders McLaren.

