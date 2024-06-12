Footage emerges of fans’ views being blocked by mesh at the Canadian GP

The Canadian GP promoter blamed a breakdown in communication when some fans were turned away from the track on Friday having been told the practice sessions were cancelled.

Although the Canadian Grand Prix delivered a thriller on the track, a dead heat for pole position in qualifying and a race that saw several lead changes before Max Verstappen clinched the win, off the track there were issues.

Fans had their view of the track blocked by mesh

Already noted by Martin Brundle, who called the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve “undoubtedly the least enjoyable in terms of the venue”, he complained the F1 had outgrown the Montreal venue before adding: “The police and security appeared increasingly aggressive and unhelpful to boot, it was a logistical mess.”

It’s the latter that was the biggest issue for the speculators.

Fans were left furious on Friday when they were told by the police that the day’s two practice sessions had been cancelled and were turned away.

Turned away on the bridge into the circuit and reportedly even on subways, the organisers blamed a breakdown in communication.

Key takeaways from the Canadian Grand Prix

👉 Canadian GP conclusions: Villeneuve v Ricciardo and Russell’s new nickname

👉 Canadian GP driver ratings: Record low score for Sergio Perez horror show

“Regarding the Friday pre-FP1 storm, there was never any communication from the promoter that the sessions were cancelled,” they said in a statement to Motorsport.com.

“We communicated to fans in grandstands to evacuate the grandstands due to weather but asked those in suites or permanent buildings to stay put.

“We temporarily stopped fans from entering the circuit for security reasons as they were safer in the subway, their cars, or the casino.

“We understood later in the day that the public transit authority, the STM took it upon themselves to announce a cancellation without our knowledge or consent.

“As soon as the weather front had passed, and it was safe to do so we allowed fans back into the grandstands and back on-site.”

But it didn’t end there.

ICYMI | F1 fans OUTRAGED with Montreal GP organisers after a disaster weekend for fan experience It's safe to say the Canadian GP was a nightmare for many fans who attended over the weekend. But this one takes the cake. General Admission fans found themselves a spot on the… pic.twitter.com/YzQBz4dU0d — Kym Illman (@KymIllman) June 12, 2024

According to respected F1 photographer Kym Illman, fans also had their views of the track blocked by netting ahead of Sunday’s 70-lap Grand Prix.

Taking to X, he wrote: “It’s safe to say the Canadian GP was a nightmare for many fans who attended over the weekend. But this one takes the cake.

“General Admission fans found themselves a spot on the start-finish straight throughout the weekend, but come one hour prior to the race, the organisers blocked their view with black mesh as they watched on helpless, despite being at the spot for hours.

“Work needs to be done to ensure next year’s event is not a disaster for fans at the track.”

The teams and drivers also suffered with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali taking the unusual step of apologising to the team bosses when hospitality units were flooded, guests struggled with inaccessible parking and even TV commentary booths were leaking.

And it all ended with a track invasion after Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Read next: Follow PlanetF1.com’s WhatsApp channel for all the F1 breaking news!