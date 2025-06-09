Ford acknowledge F1 2026 ‘risk’ as Red Bull alliance begins

The F1 2026 season is bringing with it plenty of changes thanks to a new regulatory set designed to transform the open-wheel racers. But for teams like Red Bull Racing, there are even greater changes afoot.

Red Bull is leaving Honda behind, instead partnering with Ford to create its Red Bull Powertrains. In a new interview, Mark Rushbrook —global director of Ford Performance — admitted that there’s some “risk” in the endeavor, but that the American automaker is invested in the sport for the long term.

Ford director points out F1 2026 regulation ‘risk’

While every team on the Formula 1 grid is facing a regulatory sea change coming into 2026, some outfits will have more on their plate than others thanks to a change in power unit supplier.

Red Bull Racing is one such team. In 2026, it will part ways with longtime engine supplier Honda and instead work with Ford. The team has its own power unit company — Red Bull Powertrains — which the American automaker will join in order to craft a state-of-the-art power unit for the season.

Every team will effectively be starting from scratch in its PU design thanks to the new regulations, but considering that this is Ford’s first foray into F1 in decades, there’s even greater pressure.

That challenge is exactly what Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance, discussed in a recent interview with Motorsport.com’s Dutch arm.

“Every time there are new rules, especially if it’s for the power unit and the chassis at the same time, there is — I wouldn’t say fear, but there is — a known risk of teams starting it on different levels,” Rushbook explained in an exclusive conversation with Motorsport.com.

“The main thing is how we balance that again. It’s about how we react as a sport and as opponents.”

Despite the risk, Rushbrook admitted that “I am happy with how they are going so far” in terms of power unit development.

Rushbrook also addressed the ongoing concern that the greater electrification and energy deployment mandated for 2026 could create a reviled lift-and-coast form of racing.

“That is also part of the process with all the manufacturers,” he said. “Everyone obviously has their own simulations and we have to ask: what does that mean for racing and the show we offer fans?

“For the sport to be successful, we all have to work together and make sure it is still a good show. Of course all teams want to win, but together we also share the responsibility to provide good racing.”

Still, he’s not keen on making any definitive statements until we see what happens when the cars hit the track. When asked if he was as concerned about potentially boring races as many other folks in the paddock have been, he replied, “I don’t really see it as a fear. We have to see how it turns out and then react based on that.”

Rushbrook also addressed the suggestion that the 2026 engine regulations could be scrapped in favor of V10 engines — something Ford isn’t exactly interested in.

“At the Ford Motor Company we believe that there has to be at least some form of electrification,” he said.

“That is also partly what attracted us to the 2026 regulations. It’s about the balance between the internal combustion engine and electrification.

“Does that balance have to be fifty-fifty? No, not necessarily. As long as we see the opportunity to contribute, to learn and to use technology for our street cars.”

