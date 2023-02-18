Ford allay fears of Formula 1 return impacting NASCAR involvement

Ford have said that their foray into the world of Formula 1 will not impact their NASCAR involvement in any way.

Following weeks of speculation, Red Bull confirmed their partnership with Ford at the New York launch of the RB19 with the American manufacturer assisting the Milton Keynes outfit with their power unit production from 2026 onwards.

The move represented Ford’s return to F1 with the team previously having run as Jaguar until they sold the outfit to, coincidentally, Red Bull back in 2004.

It also came at a time of significant American interest in the world of Formula 1 with Ford’s rival General Motors also looking for a presence on the grid in the form of a partnership with Andretti.

But while excitement is high for F1, any Ford NASCAR fans need not be worried that the new venture will take focus away from the team’s existing efforts in the American series.

Global director of Ford Performance Motorsports Mark Rushbrook told the media during Friday’s race at Daytona that support for NASCAR was not going to waiver.

“The way that we’re approaching it is Formula 1, for us, is an overlay to our existing programs,” Rushbrook said, as per NBC Sports. “It is not substitutional or displacing any of our current plans.”

PlanetF1 recommends

From live demos to snowboarders to football icons: The F1 2023 car launches ranked

F1 helmets: Check out the fresh driver lids as F1 2023 launch season continues

Charles Leclerc quashes rumours of Ferrari divorce amidst Mercedes links

That is a mantra that is shared by General Motors with US vice president of performance and motorsports for Chevrolet Jim Campbell suggesting that an F1 venture would have a plus side for their Cup teams.

“I would say for us, we are early in the process,” Campbell said. “Just this past week we submitted our expression of interest to the FIA, so there are a number of steps before we would be considered to be in the series.

“So, we still have a way to go on our side, but this would be complementary and we use performance and racing as a place to really learn on the track and develop employees.

“Obviously, you get the benefits on the business side as well because when you win races you lift the opinion of the brand. So, I would just say we are early in the process, but this would be complementary.

“We believe in the platform as a way to bring value to our company but also to promote our brands and driver business.”