Ford will not walk away from Red Bull even if Max Verstappen quits the team, head of Ford Performance Mark Rushbrook delivering an emphatic “no” when quizzed on that.

Ford will return to the Formula 1 grid next season after the American car giant teamed up with Red Bull to design a 2026 power unit.

Ford: ‘No, we are committed’

Entering into a long-term strategic technical partnership with Red Bull Powertrains ahead F1’s new engine regulations, Ford are teaming up with Red Bull in a time of uncertainty.

Not only do none of the teams know how next season will play out with new cars and PUs on the grid, but Red Bull could enter their first season since 2022 without the number ‘1’ on the car.

Verstappen faces a tough fight to retain the World title that he first bagged in 2021 as McLaren charge towards a potential 1-2 in the Drivers’ standings.

Oscar Piastri, who has won four of six Grands Prix, leads the standings by 16 points ahead of Lando Norris with Verstappen a further 16 behind. However, it’s not just the World title that Red Bull could lose.

Planetf1.com understands there is a performance clause in Verstappen’s contract that allows the Dutchman to begin negotiations with rival teams if he is outside of the top three at a certain point in the season.

The speculation has seen the reigning World Champion linked to Mercedes, while more recently Aston Martin have thrown their hat into the ring a reported $1 billion deal.

But even if Verstappen, who is often billed as the difference at Red Bull when they achieve success, walks away, Ford insist their commitment to the Red Bull Powertrains project will not waver.

“Everywhere we race, we want to have the best team with the best drivers and the best people. But did we sign the deal for any one person in particular?” Rushbrook, the head of Ford Performance, said in an interview with Motorsport.com.

“No, because we know that it’s a long-term deal and that those people are going to change.

“We knew that about Christian Horner, about Adrian Newey, about the drivers and some of them have changed already before we even got on the racetrack.

“Do we want to see Max stay in the Red Bull-Ford for 2026 and beyond? Of course. He’s a champion. He’s a great person and he elevates the entire team with him, but are we going to run away if Max leaves the team?

“No. We are committed.”

Quizzed on whether he ‘feared’ that the Dutchman could leave, Rushbrook replied: “You like to use the word fear, don’t you?

“Again, I wouldn’t call it a fear, but we want to take the right actions to make sure that the team with Red Bull Powertrains-Ford continues to win races.

“As I said, all the people in the programme are an important part of that. So do you take actions to keep a driver like Max in there? You’re already taking those actions anyway because you want to win, but do you also keep a pulse on the people? Of course, so I guess the answer is yes [that we’d like to keep him].

“He’s a champion for a reason. Obviously his talent, but also that he wants every part of the team and the programme to be the best it can be.”

The good news for Ford and Red Bull is that the driver, despite the rumours, has no intension of going anywhere.

“I have a contract until 2028, so for sure until then,” he recently told ESPN.

“After that, it also just depends a bit on what kind of projects are around or not — if it’s interesting or not.

“I already said after winning my first championship [that] everything that comes next is a bonus, and that’s also really how I see it.

“I will do it as long as I enjoy it and I can relate myself to the sport how I want to.

“Of course, this sport has changed a lot over the years, so as long as I enjoy it, really.

“Enjoy it, and let’s say, finding it okay to leave the family also behind.”

