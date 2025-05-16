Former Alpine boss makes paddock return with junior team

Former Alpine boss Oliver Oakes has returned to the racing paddock after his departure from his Formula 1 team.

Oakes was spotted in the Formula 2 and Formula 3 support paddocks, where he will continue to serve as a director of Hitech GP.

It’s been a wild few weeks for Oliver Oakes.

At the start of the Miami Grand Prix weekend, Oakes’ brother William was arrested with a large amount of money and charged with “transferring criminal property.”

There is no indication that Oakes was involved in any actions leading to his brother’s arrest; however, Oliver Oakes did opt to resign from his role at the helm of Alpine and travel to Dubai directly from Miami while initial tensions were solved.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said in a statement given to PlanetF1.com: “William Oakes, 31 (30.12.1993) of Rugby was charged with transferring criminal property on Friday, 2 May after he was stopped in the Silverstone Park area in Northamptonshire on Thursday, 1 May 2025 in possession of a large amount of cash.

’He appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 3 May, and was remanded in custody.”

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix preview

Not long after resigning from his role as team principal at Alpine, Oliver Oakes has been spotted returning to the paddock — albeit not in the Formula 1 paddock.

Rather, Oakes is in Imola where he’ll continue to serve as a director of Hitech GP, a junior team. As such, Oakes will be in the Formula 2 and Formula 3 paddock.

The Oakes brothers are both directors of the Hitech Grand Prix company, located in the Silverstone Park area.

Hitech currently competes in the Formula 2, Formula 3, GB3, Formula 4 British, Formula Winter, and F1 Academy series.

F2 and F3 have joined Formula 1 at Imola this weekend, where all three open-wheel race series will compete.

While Oakes has resigned from his role with Alpine, he is still technically listed as team principal, though racing director Dave Greenwood will be assuming the TP role this weekend.

Indeed, soon after heading to Dubai, Oakes returned to the United Kingdom, where he paid visits to Hitech’s headquarters at the end of last week.

While some were surprised to spot Oakes back in the fray, his commitment to Hitech has remained steady, and he remains one of the team’s directors.

