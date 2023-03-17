Sky Sports have expanded their line-up for the 2023 season, adding former McLaren and Aston Martin strategy chief Bernie Collins to their punditry workforce.

Collins began working in Formula 1 in 2009 when she joined McLaren as a trainee before being promoted to performance engineer.

She moved over to Force India in 2015, now Aston Martin, taking on the role of head of race strategy.

With expertise in engineering and strategy, Sky Sorts said in their announcement she will “explain and demystify all things team strategy and engineering for Sky Sports F1 viewers old and new.”

“I am really excited to begin this new chapter with the Sky Sports F1 team and want to thank them for the opportunity,” Collins said.

“After many years on the pit wall I’m keen to embrace this new role within F1 from a viewer’s perspective and enhance their experience of racing.”

She will first appear in Jeddah this weekend.

Sky Sports Director of F1 Billy McGinty added: “I’m really looking forward to working with Bernie who will add a new dimension and untapped insight to our programming.

“We hope our viewers will learn a lot from Bernie on what goes on in the garage and on the pit wall at a race weekend.”

Collins will reunite with Jenson Button at Sky Sports, the 2009 World Champion one of an illustrious list on their line-up which includes Nico Rosberg and Damon Hill as well as other former F1 drivers, Martin Brundle, Anthony Davidson and Karun Chandhok.