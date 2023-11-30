Two former F1 stars land exciting new drives for 2024 season

F1 race winners Felipe Massa and Robert Kubica have landed 2024 sportscar drives in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship respectively.

As the year 2023 approaches its conclusion, racers are now looking ahead to 2024 for blank schedule slots to fill in.

And both Massa and Kubica have announced exciting plans to do exactly that.

Felipe Massa and Robert Kubica announce sportscar drives

For Massa, the 11-time F1 grand prix winner will make his 24 Hours of Daytona debut in 2024, driving the number 74 Riley Oreca 07-Gibson in the LMP2 class.

The event takes place from January 27-28.

“Hey guys! Just dropping in to announce my participation in the 24 Hours of Daytona with Riley Motorsport, definitely a dream come true in my career!” Massa posted on social media. “Special thanks to Gar Robinson for the invite!

“We will be four drivers together in this race, including Josh Burdon, Gar Robinson and my brother Felipe Fraga, two Brazilians in search of victory! Let’s get ready and go for it with our brand new LMP2!”

PlanetF1.com recommends

Revealed: The staggering cost of a Formula 1 car

Top 10: The drivers with the highest win percentages in F1 history

Kubica meanwhile, who claimed his sole Formula 1 victory at the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix, will be at the wheel for Ferrari in the 2024 WEC campaign, competing in the Ferrari 499P Hypercar for Italian outfit AF Corse.

Kubica was part of last season’s WEC title-winning Team WRT in the LMP2 class, as he now goes in search of success in the Hypercar category.

Read next: Fresh hope for Andretti? Negotiations back on track after initial breakdown