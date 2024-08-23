Haas responds after facing threat of seizure of assets from former sponsor

Haas said they have every intention of returning sponsorship money to Uralkali following reports that appraisers were sent to the Zandvoort paddock.

Former Haas sponsor Uralkali is threatening to seize the team’s equipment over an ongoing dispute, according to Hungarian outlet Formula.Hu. According to the outlet, Uralkali is seeking to recoup the €12 million they paid to Haas shortly before the outbreak of the Russia/Ukraine war and Haas’ termination of the sponsorship contract.

Former Haas sponsor Uralkali threatens asset seize

Uralkali, a Russian fertiliser company partly owned by Nikita Mazepin’s father Dmitry, became the title sponsor of Haas in 2021 but the relationship ended a year later following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mazepin, who had been given an F1 seat as part of the sponsorship agreement, was sacked and replaced by Kevin Magnussen while Haas terminated their deal with Uralkali.

But there has been an ongoing dispute since then with Uralkali claiming they are owed the €12 million they already paid to Haas.

In June, a Swiss court ruled in favour of Uralkali but the Russian company claim they have received no money yet.

The latest update saw Uralkali send appraisers to the F1 paddock in Zandvoort according to Formula.Hu with the company asking a Dutch court to seize the F1 cars and spare parts.

In statement given to PlanetF1.com, Haas said they have every intention of paying back the money.

“Haas fully intends to pay to Uralkali all amounts due pursuant to the arbitration award, and there is no dispute over the amounts owed,” it read.

“Haas has been working with its lawyers to ensure payment will comply with all relevant U.S., EU, UK and Swiss sanctions laws and regulations. We will continue working with Uralkali in the coming days to resolve this matter definitively.”

